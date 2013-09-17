Batman fan-film picks up after Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy

#Christopher Nolan #Batman
and 09.17.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

(CBR) Devotees of Christopher Nolan”s Batman trilogy – particularly those who hoped a follow-up might center on Joseph Gordon-Levitt”s John Blake – may find a lot to enjoy in “The Dark Knight Legacy”, a seven-minute fan film that debuted this morning on Machinima.

Directed by Brett Register from a script by Woody Tondorf and Chris Landa, the short picks up a year after the events of The Dark Knight Rises, as Blake (as Nightwing) tries to “protect the symbol of Batman from the lethal, relentless attacks of a masked vigilante known only as the Red Hood.” (Fan-favorite character Stephanie Brown also makes an appearance.)

The producers hope to transform “The Dark Knight Legacy” into an actual series, and to that end they”ve turned to Indiegogo in an effort to raise $30,000. Watch the video below. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Nolan#Batman
TAGSBatmanBrett RegisterChris LandaChristopher NolanmachinimaNightwingRed HoodTHE DARK KNIGHT LEGACYthe dark knight risesWoody Tondorf

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP