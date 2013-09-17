Batman fan-film picks up after Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy

(CBR) Devotees of Christopher Nolan”s Batman trilogy – particularly those who hoped a follow-up might center on Joseph Gordon-Levitt”s John Blake – may find a lot to enjoy in “The Dark Knight Legacy”, a seven-minute fan film that debuted this morning on Machinima.

Directed by Brett Register from a script by Woody Tondorf and Chris Landa, the short picks up a year after the events of The Dark Knight Rises, as Blake (as Nightwing) tries to “protect the symbol of Batman from the lethal, relentless attacks of a masked vigilante known only as the Red Hood.” (Fan-favorite character Stephanie Brown also makes an appearance.)

The producers hope to transform “The Dark Knight Legacy” into an actual series, and to that end they”ve turned to Indiegogo in an effort to raise $30,000. Watch the video below.