Batman fan-film picks up after Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy

(CBR) Devotees of Christopher Nolan”s Batman trilogy – particularly those who hoped a follow-up might center on Joseph Gordon-Levitt”s John Blake – may find a lot to enjoy in “The Dark Knight Legacy”, a seven-minute fan film that debuted this morning on Machinima.
Directed by Brett Register from a script by Woody Tondorf and Chris Landa, the short picks up a year after the events of The Dark Knight Rises, as Blake (as Nightwing) tries to “protect the symbol of Batman from the lethal, relentless attacks of a masked vigilante known only as the Red Hood.” (Fan-favorite character Stephanie Brown also makes an appearance.)
The producers hope to transform “The Dark Knight Legacy” into an actual series, and to that end they”ve turned to Indiegogo in an effort to raise $30,000. Watch the video below.
I appreciate the effort put into this, but it’s just not interesting. The Penguin make up is definitely lacking.
Andy Samberg as the Penguin?
Seriously though, while there was nothing particular wrong with the production with budget this size it didn’t really follow the atmosphere of the Nolan films at all.
Might be more interesting to see this team put their effort behind an original concept with that 300K?
The problem with that is it’s hard enough to raise money, at least with this they have the built in fan base to help. And it’s a “spin off series” so it’s not supposed to follow the atmosphere. It’s doing something new with something old. That’s what they’re supposed to do.
Awful!
These fanfic shorts are always slickly shot, but terribly written, acted and directed.
Then fans get all boisterous and start talking about them as though they’re amazing, and finally their favorite characters are being portrayed correctly.
And then Hollywood watches them, and goes, “Wha?! That’s terrible. We’ll just keep making billion-dollar grossing superhero films with great talent instead.”
Look back at all the superhero fanfic films that caused big excitement with fanboys, then look at the creative people behind them, and THEN look up what those people have done since then.
Here’s a hint; they have not become huge Hollywood success stories. Because the films they made, by a professional standard, are terrible.