Batman proteges highlight DC Comics’ July 2014 solicitations (Part 2)

Click here for the first part of DC Comics' July 2014 solicitations.

GRAYSON: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Branded a traitor, Dick Grayson has become the most powerful hero in the newly resurgent and dominant Mother Russia – and now, he must battle the Beast from the East in one final struggle for supremacy!

NEW SUICIDE SQUAD: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Amanda Waller”s covert war against the United States reaches the boiling point as the Suicide Squad takes the White House!

BOOSTER GOLD: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Trapped out of time on a world that defies reason, Booster Gold struggles to escape the fate that has held him and so many forgotten heroes captive!

STAR-SPANGLED WAR STORIES FEATURING G.I. ZOMBIE: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

G.I. Zombie stands alone against a zombie army of thousands as the U.S. military”s experiment reaches its horrifying fruition!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

The mystery of the Martian Manhunter is revealed at last as his decades-long plan for world domination comes to fruition! Continues in this month”s JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED: FUTURES END #1!

TEEN TITANS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

With the Teen Titans dead, a new group of young heroes seek justice in the future DC Universe!

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

An emotionally and physically scared Zatanna struggles to find a way to return her team and the House of Mystery itself to our own dimension – but the cost might doom them and our world!

THE FLASH: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

It”s the final showdown between The Flash and his future self for control of the Speed Force – with Wally West”s life hanging in the balance!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

In the concluding chapter of the epic story that began in this month”s JUSTICE LEAGUE: FUTURES END #1, the armies of Mars rise against the unsuspecting population of Earth – and only the combined might of the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes can stand against them!

AQUAMAN AND THE OTHERS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

The Dead King leads the Others in a final assault on Atlantis to end Mera”s reign forever!

EARTH 2: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Michael Holt has survived the war between the two worlds he”s called home. Now, he”s taking drastic measures to ensure that there will be no more war – regardless of the cost!

AQUAMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Mera has claimed the throne of Atlantis for herself – and she”s sentenced her unfaithful husband, Aquaman, to death!

INFINITY MAN AND THE FOREVER PEOPLE: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Five years from now, the New Gods are missing, Infinity Man is trapped on Earth, and all is not as it seems in Mark Moonrider”s life. Is he living some beautiful dream, or is he stuck in a never-ending nightmare?

CONSTANTINE: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T+

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

After a desperate five-year quest, John Constantine has claimed the ultimate occult prize: the Helmet of Fate!

GREEN ARROW: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Green Arrow is dead – and his replacement finally stands revealed!

TRINITY OF SIN: PHANTOM STRANGER: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

With one coin of redemption left, the Phantom Stranger faces his final challenge – in front of the new Council of Eternity!

WONDER WOMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Her humanity lost forever, Wonder Woman embraces her true nature as the God of War to battle the armies of Nemesis!

TRINITY OF SIN: PANDORA: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Pandora”s box has been reformed – but it can only be sealed from the inside! How can she make the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the world against the deadly evils it holds?

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

The battle between the God of War and Nemesis can only spell doom for humanity – but can Kal restore Diana to her senses before it”s too late?

SUPERMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

There”s a new, much darker Superman prowling the streets of Metropolis! But who exactly is he?

WORLDS” FINEST: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Power Girl must break into Cadmus Island to free Huntress – but she ends up a prisoner herself!

SUPERBOY: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Kon has a final, fateful confrontation with his clones and finds help from some unlikely allies!

SUPERGIRL: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

At last, Supergirl reconciles with her father, Cyborg Superman – in the most horrific way possible!

ACTION COMICS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

With the Man of Steel missing, ordinary people around the world start to mysteriously exhibit his strengths and abilities…

BATMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

It”s five years later and Bruce Wayne is using dangerous science to help him continue his war on crime. What is it, and what forced Bruce to resort to such extremes?

DETECTIVE COMICS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Batman takes his war on crime to the next level, but he needs the help of his greatest ally – The Riddler?!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

A new super beings seeks out Batman: a creature born of hate who the broken Bat may not last long against!

BATGIRL: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

It”s five years later, and Barbara Gordon has become Bête Noire – a.k.a. The Black Beast! Part Batman and part Bane, she leads a squad of female agents through the Gotham Underground!

BATWING: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Luke Fox has rejected his father, which leads him to rebuilding a more deadly and dangerous Leviathan!

BATMAN AND ROBIN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Bruce continues to feel the fallout from his extreme new crime fighting methods – is he ready to face the might of Heretic?

BIRDS OF PREY: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Free of Ra”s al Ghul”s control at last, Black Canary claims her rightful place as the head of the League of Assassins!

CATWOMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T+

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Catwoman”s battle to be kingpin of crime in Gotham City takes an unexpected turn when Selina and Black Mask are revealed to be one and the same!

BATWOMAN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T+

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Now a creature of the night, Batwoman turns against her former lover, Nocturna, in final, deadly conflict!

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Red Hood rides solo in the future as he reveals hints to how the Outlaws and his partners Starfire and Arsenal parted ways and how that lead to Jason Todd”s new mission of retribution and brutal justice.

SINESTRO: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Sinestro has been imprisoned by a powerful new intergalactic force with ideals based on a twisted version of his own code! Lost in a super-max prison on the far side of the universe, he orchestrates an escape…and his revenge!

HARLEY QUINN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Harley and The Joker make it legal at last! Follow the happy couple to their secret honeymoon spot, where it”s literally till death do they part!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 10

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

John Stewart makes a fateful decision – will he choose to take his last shot at redemption? Or will he pull the trigger and kill any chance of a life worth living, in the name of saving the Corps?

GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 17

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

The power of the white lantern power has brought Kyle to the brink of death! Now, he must decide whether to release that power into the universe, or find another unsuspecting soul to take it on.

GREEN LANTERN: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

Across the universe, the dead are rising – the Black Lanterns are back! Only one being knows what it will take to destroy them this time…the one who understands the spectrum inside and out: Relic! But there”s no way Hal Jordan is prepared for the part he”ll have to play in order put an end to the Black Lanterns once and for all!

SWAMP THING: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 3

32 pg, FC • RATED T+

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

The Avatars of the Green, Red and Gray go to war with the avatars of Bacteria and Metal! It”s five years later, and Alec Holland is trying to mediate a ceasefire that could also be his last stab at reconnecting with humanity!

RED LANTERNS: FUTURES END #1

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24

32 pg, FC • RATED T+

3-D Motion Edition: $3.99 US

2-D Standard Edition: $2.99 US

Orders due May 29 • Not offered on FOC

The ranks of the Red Lanterns have grown to monstrous numbers, and with no Blood Lake to restore their sanity, they”re terrorizing the universe. It”s up to Blue Lantern Guy Gardner to correct the deadly mistake he made!

INFINITE CRISIS: FIGHT FOR THE MULTIVERSE #1

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by CARL POTTS, SZYMON KUDRANSKI and others

Cover by GENE HA

1:25 Variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

On sale JULY 16 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

DIGITAL FIRST

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

In the tradition of INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US, a new videogame sensation makes its comics debut. Developed by Turbine and WBIE Games, INFINITE CRISIS brings together unique versions of DC Universe heroes from across the multiverse to head off a crisis that threatens to destroy all of their worlds! Heroes and villains from Gaslight, Atomic, Arcane, Mecha and other worlds battle and join forces with Prime Earth Batman in this rapidly escalating conflict!

BATMAN ’66 MEETS THE GREEN HORNET #2

Written by KEVIN SMITH and RALPH GARMAN

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, 2 of 6, $2.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

The reunion of the greatest TV team-up of the 1960s continues! The Fearless Foursome struggle to escape General Gumm”s sticky death trap, while the gloating Gumm assumes the worst and plots to take his criminal activities to the next level. His plans for expansion require some expert help from an unexpected source! Assuming our heroes escape, will they be able to overcome this new, deadly duo? Co-published with Dynamite Entertainment.

BATMAN ’66 #13

Written by GABRIEL SORIA

Art by DEAN HASPIEL

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

A new hit TV show based on Batman”s crime fighting exploits is on the air, but it hardly meets with the Caped Crusader”s approval. And the show”s producer has more in mind than just high ratings! A set visit from Batman and Robin reveals the producer”s true agenda and puts all of the action behind the cameras in this story by guest writer Gabriel Soria.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN #15

Written by RON MARZ

Art and cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

On sale JULY 30 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

When a giant robot from outer space crashes into Metropolis Harbor, Superman makes the shocking discovery that the robot was built by none other than his own father, Jor-El!



INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US YEAR TWO #8

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO and others

Cover by JHEREMY RAAPACK

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

Time jumps ahead and while Superman”s new rule over Earth becomes more entrenched, the Birds of Prey celebrate the arrival of a new child. Any hope for a new beginning is short lived though when Guy Gardner makes contact. He warns them that the Guardians are building to their final assault. The entire Green Lantern Corps is about to invade Earth.

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US YEAR TWO #7

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO and others

Cover by STEPHANE ROUX

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

Now twice monthly! Black Canary faces off against Harley Quinn once again. Oracle begins receiving information from someone inside of Superman”s regime. Is it for real, or a trap? Then Guy Gardner travels to Oa to find out what the Guardians are planning for their next move. Sinestro is somehow blocking them from seeing Earth, but they are still moving ahead and marshaling their forces.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #15

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by POP MHAN

Cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The Origin of She-Ra continues!! As Adora struggles with the sins of her past, she and her brother He-Man must trek to the mysterious island Anwant Gwar. But when a Horde Fright Zone stands in their way, He-Man calls upon the Power of Grayskull to forge a path to Adora”s destiny!

BATMAN BEYOND UNIVERSE #12

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE and KYLE HIGGINS

Art by DEXTER SOY and THONY SILAS

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

On sale JULY 23 • 48 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

As Lord Superman stands on the edge of triumph against a physically and emotionally exhausted Justice League, Terry McGinnis returns from the Justice Lords” world armed with a secret weapon! Don”t miss the stunning conclusion of “Justice Lords Beyond.”

SCRIBBLENAUTS UNMASKED: A CRISIS OF IMAGINATION #7

Written by JOSH ELDER

Art and cover by ADAM ARCHER

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

The Anti-Monitor enters the fight, armed with a secret weapon: Doppelganger! But has Maxwell”s nemesis really returned to his evil ways? Or is there a greater plan in motion?



SMALLVILLE SEASON 11: LANTERN #4

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by CAT STAGGS

On sale JULY 9 • 40 pg, 4 of 4, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

Fighting a pitched battle against the strength of Parallax, John Stewart is able to regain his Green Lantern will. But will the change come in time to defeat Parallax”s minions?



BATMAN: DEATH OF THE FAMILY BOOK AND THE JOKER MASK SET

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION and JOCK

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Advance solicit • On sale SEPTEMBER 24, 176 pg, FC, approximately 8.5” x 11.75” x 5.5”, $39.99 US

This new collectors set includes the critically acclaimed tale DEATH OF THE FAMILY from the superstar #1 New York Times best-selling team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo.

Now, this seminal Batman trade paperback graphic novel is paired with a replica hand-painted vinyl latex mask of The Joker that features sewn-on hair and a white elastic band. It”s a must-have for any fan of Scott Snyder”s groundbreaking work!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 5: FOREVER HEROES HC

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, DOUG MAHNKE, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, JESUS MERINO and others

Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

On sale SEPTEMBER 10 • 168 pg, FC, $22.99 US

In these tales from JUSTICE LEAGUE #24-29, the Crime Syndicate hunts down the few heroes foolish enough to challenge them – including Dick Grayson! But Owlman has other plans for Nightwing…and Ultraman, too! Also, Cyborg is one of the last Justice League members left to fight against the villains that have taken over. How can he possibly find a way to defeat them? Who can he turn to? Two words: Metal Men!

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA VOL. 2: SURVIVORS OF EVIL HC

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, TOM DERENICK, EDDY BARROWS and others

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On sale SEPTEMBER 10 • 192 pg, FC, $24.99 US

As the smoke clears from TRINITY WAR, one thing looks disturbingly clear: The members of the Justice League of America are dead, betrayed by one of their own. But all is not what it seems. Martian Manhunter and Star Girl live to fight another day, only to find themselves trapped on an alien world under the control of a group of Super-Villains. The key to their survival may lie in the hands of Despero! Don”t miss these stories from issues #8-14!

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK VOL. 4: THE REBIRTH OF EVIL TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, DOUG MAHNKE, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, JESUS MERINO and others

Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

On sale AUGUST 20 • 208 pg, FC, $16.99 US

When Superman is stricken by a mysterious illness, Wonder Woman leads the JL Dark on a quest to find Pandora”s Box and a cure it may contain – but the Phantom Stranger pleads with the team to stop before they accidentally end the world! Collecting issues #22-29 of the hit series!

FOREVER EVIL HC

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by DAVID FINCH and RICHARD FRIEND

On sale SEPTEMBER 3 • 240 pg, FC, $24.99 US

The Justice League is dead! And the villains shall inherit the Earth! In this new hardcover collecting the seven-issue miniseries, the Crime Syndicate takes over the DC Universe, and no one can stand in the way of them and complete domination – no one except for Lex Luthor!

CONSTANTINE VOL. 2: BLIGHT TP

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by SZYMON KUDRANSKI, ACO and BENI LOBEL

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

On sale AUGUST 6 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

John Constantine has suffered a major loss at the hands of a former protégé. With his vault of mystical weapons now in the hands of his greatest enemies, John Constantine must battle Sargon and the Cult of the Cold Flame with nothing but his wits in these tales from issues #7-12!

THE FLASH VOL. 3: GORILLA WARFARE TP

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL and BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by FRANCIS MANAPUL, MARCUS TO, MARCIO TAKARA and others

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

On sale AUGUST 13 • 176 pg, FC, $16.99 US

When Grodd and his army descend on Central City, The Flash faces a threat that”s murderous and ruthless. And he”ll need help from the Rogues to keep himself and Central City alive. This new title collects THE FLASH #13-19.

BATMAN, INCORPORATED VOL. 2: GOTHAM”S MOST WANTED TP

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by CHRIS BURNHAM and JASON MASTERS

Cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

On sale AUGUST 20 • 224 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In this collection of issues #7-13 and BATMAN, INCORPORATED SPECIAL #1, Batman and his allies battle Leviathan to save Gotham City. Everything has been leading to the moment in which Damian Wayne pays the ultimate price in the war on crime!

KATANA VOL. 1: SOULTAKER TP

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by ALEX SANCHEZ, CLAUDE ST. AUBIN, CLIFF RICHARDS, CHRISCROSS and others

Cover by DAVID FINCH

RESOLICIT • On sale AUGUST 20 • 256 pg, FC, $19.99 US • RATED T

Former assassin and new Justice Leaguer Katana embarks on a noble quest to restore the Outsiders to their former glory! Will she succeed, or will she be overcome by the power of her sword, the Soul Taker? Don”t miss this title collecting KATANA #1-10 and JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #23.1: THE CREEPER.

Retailers: This title is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

SUPERMAN VOL. 3: FURY AT WORLD”S END TP

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by KENNETH ROCAFORT, AARON KUDER, TYLER KIRKHAM

Cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

On sale AUGUST 6 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

H”El has come to Earth in these stories from SUPERMAN #0 and 13-17! When a mysterious ghost from Krypton”s past comes to Metropolis in hopes of finding the lost planet”s last son, his arrival comes with dire consequences for Superman, Superboy and Supergirl.

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: POWER COUPLE HC

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by TONY S. DANIEL, MATT BANNING, PAULO SIQUIERA and SANDU FLOREA

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

On sale SEPTEMBER 17 • 176 pg, FC, $24.99 US

Beginning a bold new series that looks at the relationship between The Man of Steel and the Amazon Princess, as writer Charles Soule (SWAMP THING) is joined by artist Tony S. Daniel (DETECTIVE COMICS) to tell the tale of a romance that will shake the stars themselves. These two super-beings love each other, but not everyone shares their joy. Some fear it, some test it – and some will try to kill for it. Some say love is a battlefield, but where Superman and Wonder Woman are concerned it spells Doomsday! Collects Issues #1-6 of their new, blockbuster series.

GREEN LANTERN: WRATH OF THE FIRST LANTERN TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, PETER MILLIGAN and TONY BEDARD

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, DAN JURGENS, PHIL JIMENEZ, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, ARDIAN SYAF, AARON KUDER, MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, WILL CONRAD and others

Cover by GARY FRANK

On sale AUGUST 13 • 416 pg, FC, $19.99 US

The Wrath of the First Lantern is here as the Green Lanterns battle the Guardians of Oa and the Third Army – but who will win, and at what cost? And as the First Lantern moves on the brightest of the Corps for his reality-altering experiments, we learn the shocking fate of Hal and Sinestro in this must-read crossover event! This title collects GREEN LANTERN #17-20, GREEN LANTERN CORPS #17-20, RED LANTERNS #17-20 and GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS #17-20.

GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS VOL. 4: GODS AND MONSTERS TP

Written by JUSTIN JORDAN and ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by BRAD WALKER, ANDREW HENNESSY, GERALDO BORGES, ANDREI BRESSAN, SEAN CHEN and others

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

On sale AUGUST 27 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US

The Templar Guardians have been locked away for millennia and now, they need Kyle Rayner”s help. But once he sees the strange anomaly lurking at the edge of known space, he may have no choice but to get on board with their mission. Don”t miss these tales from GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS #21-27 and GREEN LANTERN ANNUAL #2.

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US YEAR TWO VOL. 1 HC

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, XERMANICO, KEVIN MAGUIRE, TOM DERENICK, NEIL GOOGE, MIKE S. MILLER and JHEREMY RAAPACK

Cover by JHEREMY RAAPACK

On sale SEPTEMBER 24 • 144 pg, FC, $22.99 US

The best-selling prequel to the hit videogame picks up right where it left off! Year one is over – now, year two begins. The death of one of their own has divided Earth”s protectors as hero turns against hero. As Superman”s iron grip on the world tightens, at the edge of the galaxy, another grave threat approaches. Collects INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US YEAR TWO #1-6.

DC COMICS PRESENTS: BATMAN ADVENTURES #1

Written by KELLEY PUCKETT, PAUL DINI and TY TEMPLETON

Art by TY TEMPLETON, RICK BURCHETT, TERRY BEATTY and BRUCE TIMM

Cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICK BURCHETT

On sale JULY 30 • 96 pg, FC, $7.99 US

Some of the best all-ages Batman stories ever are back in this new title collecting BATMAN ADVENTURES #2 and 27, BATMAN: GOTHAM ADVENTURES #2 and 4, and a short tale from ADVENTURES IN THE DC UNIVERSE #3. Guest-starring Catwoman, The Joker, Two-Face and more!

BATMAN: ARKHAM UNHINGED VOL. 3 TP

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, MIKE S. MILLER, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER and others

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

On sale AUGUST 20 • 232 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In the third collection of stories inspired by the hit video game, Dr. Hugo Strange has gained control of Arkham Asylum and is determined to keep the city”s criminal element behind bars. Collected from issues #11-15 and the story “End Game.”

“Thrilling and shocking in equal measure…reads like a movie.”-IGN

BATMAN: EARTH ONE TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by GARY FRANK and JON SIBAL

Cover by GARY FRANK

On sale AUGUST 13 • 144 pg, FC, $12.99 US

The spectacular original graphic novel by writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank, the acclaimed team behind SUPERMAN: SECRET ORIGIN and the SHAZAM! stories in JUSTICE LEAGUE! In the tradition of SUPERMAN: EARTH ONE, this tale gives new insight into Bruce Wayne”s first year as THE DARK KNIGHT. In this all-new take on the Batman mythos, Bruce Wayne is on the hunt for his parents” killer. His target? The Mayor of Gotham City! Plus, who is Alfred Pennyworth – and why is he so determined to put an end to the Batman?

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE VOL. 3 TP

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and MIKE COSTA

Art by POP MHAN and DREW JOHNSON

Cover by ED BENES

On sale AUGUST 13 • 160 pg, FC, $14.99 US

The hordes of Hordak attack Eternia in this new title collecting issues #1-6 of the monthly series. When He-Man discovers the true identity of their leader, Despara, it will take all his power to stop her from destroying everything and everyone he loves. Also includes MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE digital chapter 9.

DC UNIVERSE VS. THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE TP

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, TONY BEDARD and PAUL KUPPERBERG

Art by DEXTER SOY, POP MHAN and others

Cover by ED BENES

RESOLICIT • On sale AUGUST 27 • 160

pg, FC, $14.99 US

After escaping to Earth, Skeletor sets in motion a plan to drain the planet”s magic. He-Man and company go in search of Skeletor but find themselves at odds with the heroes of the DC Universe! Collecting the six-issue miniseries, plus DC COMICS PRESENTS #47.

Retailers: This title is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

WORLD OF WARCRAFT: BLOODSWORN TP

Written by DOUG WAGNER

Art by JHEREMY RAAPACK, RICHARD FRIEND, JOE WEEMS and LIVESAY

Cover by SAMWISE DIDIER and ALEX HORLEY

On sale AUGUST 6 • 152 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In this WORLD OF WARCRAFT original graphic novel, the Cataclysm rips through Azeroth as Warchief Garrosh Hellscream orders the best warriors of the Horde to come forward and serve in a new army, lest their foes in the Alliance sense weakness and attack. Will they be able to work together against an unfamiliar race claiming to be the real rulers of Azeroth?

SHOWCASE PRESENTS: CAPTAIN CARROT AND HIS AMAZING ZOO CREW TP

Written by ROY THOMAS, SCOTT SHAW and others

Art by SCOTT SHAW, BOB SMITH, MIKE SEKOWSKY, STAN GOLDBERG, CAROL LAY and others

Cover by SCOTT SHAW, ROSS ANDRU and BOB SMITH

On sale AUGUST 27 • 672 pg, B&W, $19.99 US

At last, these pun-filled tails – sorry, tales – from NEW TEEN TITANS #16, CAPTAIN CARROT AND HIS AMAZING ZOO CREW #1-20 and THE OZ-WONDERLAND #1-3 are collected in one overstuffed volume!

THE FLASH OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER, JOHN BROOME and GARDNER FOX

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO, JOE KUBERT, FRANK GIACOIA, JOE GIELLA and MURPHY ANDERSON

Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and JOE KUBERT

On sale SEPTEMBER 24 • 864 pg, FC, $99.99 US

This massive title collects the earliest Silver Age adventures of The Flash, including the origin of the Scarlet Speedster, the first appearances of his sidekick, Kid Flash, fellow detective The Elongated Man, plus his battles against the Trickster, the Weather Wizard, Mirror Master, Mr. Element, Reverse Flash, Captain Boomerang, Captain Cold and Gorilla Grodd. Collects SHOWCASE #4, 8, 13 and 14 and THE FLASH #105-132.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN, INCORPORATED HC

Written by GRANT MORRISON and others

Art by YANICK PAQUETTE, CHRIS BURNHAM, FRAZER IRVING, JASON MASTERS, CAMERON STEWART, SCOTT CLARK and others

Cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Advance solicit • On sale NOVEMBER 26

608 pg, FC, 8.125” x 12.25”, $125.00 US

Grant Morrison”s Batman saga is collected here in its entirety in stories BATMAN, INCORPORATED #1-8, BATMAN, INCORPORATED: LEVIATHAN RISES #1, BATMAN, INCORPORATED VOL. 2 #1-13 and BATMAN, INCORPORATED SPECIAL #1. After Bruce Wayne publicly announces the worldwide franchise of Batmen, he is joined in the war on crime by Knight and Squire, El Gaucho and Batwing. But as soon as Batman creates his own crimefighting force, another organization rises to challenge him: Leviathan. As the war between the two forces reaches its apex, Bruce Wayne will face the greatest tragedy of his life.

SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #5

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

Wonder Woman”s homeland is under attack by mythological monsters that vanish into thin air before the Amazon warriors can fight back! Scooby, Wonder Woman and the gang must work together to solve this mystery…assuming Daphne and Velma complete their Amazon training in time!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #47

Written by SCOTT NEELY

Art and cover by SCOTT NEELY

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

Shaggy gets himself in trouble at the gang”s yard sale when he wears a Tiki memento from an old case. Is the Tiki really bad luck, or is something else in play? Shaggy better think fast because Scooby is moving fast…in the opposite direction!

TINY TITANS: RETURN TO THE TREEHOUSE #2

Written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

Art and cover by ART BALTAZAR

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, 2 of 6, $2.99 US • RATED E

The Tiny Titans journey to the Fortress of Solitude, where they meet up with the Man of Steel! Can he help them get their treehouse back? Only if he”s not super-busy!

BODIES #1

Written by SI SPENCER

Art by DEAN ORMSTON, MEGHAN HETRICK, PHIL WINSLADE and TULA LOTAY

Cover by FIONA STEPHENSON

On sale JULY 30 • 32 pg, FC, 1 of 8, $3.99 US • MATURE READERS

VERTIGO brings you the miniseries of the summer, with four detectives, four time periods, and four dead bodies – all set in London. Edmond Hillinghead is an 1890s overachiever who”s trying to solve a murder no one cares about while hiding his own secret. Karl Whiteman is our dashing 1940s adventurer with a shocking past. Shahara Hasan is 2014″s kickass female Detective Sergeant, who walks the line between religion and power. And Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, brings a haunting perspective to it all. Si Spencer (HELLBLAZER: CITY OF DEMONS, THE VINYL UNDERGROUND) executes a centuries-spanning murder mystery like nothing you”ve ever seen before, with four sensational artists illustrating a six-page chapter in each issue: Dean Ormston, Phil Winslade, Meghan Hetrick and Tula Lotay.

THE SANDMAN: OVERTURE #3

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Cover A by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Cover B by DAVE McKEAN

1:100 Special ink variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

1:200 Special ink variant cover by DAVE McKEAN

RESOLICIT • On sale JULY 30 • 32 pg, FC, 3 of 6, $3.99 US • MATURE READERS

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with five covers. Please see the order form for more information. This title is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

The armies of the night are gathering. The universe is beginning its final dance. Morpheus, far from home, walks the path of madness, accompanied only by himself.

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

ASTRO CITY: VICTORY HC

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On sale SEPTEMBER 17 • 176 pg, FC, $24.99 US

In these tales from ASTRO CITY #7-10, a major new epic features Winged Victory, Samaritan, and the Confessor. When criminal charges are brought against Winged Victory, the Confessor must investigate – and it leads to open combat with Samaritan! Can Astro City”s three greatest heroes find a way to work together against this mystery threat? Plus, ASTRO CITY VISITOR”S GUIDE #1, including a tale revealing Winged Victory”s origin!

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #7

Written by TOBY LITT

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and RYAN KELLY

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The ashes of St. Hilarion”s have barely settled before the tabloids start a witch hunt against “pyrobrainiac” Crystal Palace in the first chapter of the new story, “Ghost Snow.” Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine spirit their new friend away from London and accept the invitation from Charles”s long-lost sister Clementine to visit her and her science-boffin daughter, Miranda, deep in weird and wild East Anglia.

COFFIN HILL #9

Written by CAITLIN KITTREDGE

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Eve”s search for the Ice Fisher has catastrophic consequences when she and Frost make a shocking discovery about the killer”s true identity but fail to find a missing girl in time. Meanwhile, in Coffin Hill, Nate endures a family reunion from hell when his deadbeat brother Patrick resurfaces with an agenda – and some kickass supernatural help – that means more danger and destruction for the town and everyone in it.

FAIREST #27

Written by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Art by RUSS BRAUN

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

In this new epic, refugees from Fabletown have returned to New York”s Castle Dark, and Reynard, now able to shapeshift from fox to man, travels the mundane world to regale the animals with tales of his exploits, rubbing the other Fables” noses in his good fortune. Frustration at their restriction to the Farm threatens to become a issue once more! Can the animals find a way out of their situation?

FABLES VOL. 20: CAMELOT TP

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM and MARK BUCKINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEVE LEIALOHA, RUSS BRAUN and others

Cover by DANIEL DOS SANTOS

On sale AUGUST 27 • 256 pg, FC, $19.99 US • MATURE READERS

Rose Red takes the mantle of Paladin of Hope to rally the Fables in the tragic aftermath of “Snow White.” A new dark age calls for a new Round Table, with modern knights willing to take on a sacred quest to reassemble the shattered pieces of Fabletown. This new volume collects issues #131-136 of this multiple Eisner-Award-winning series.

FABLES #142

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Backup story art by ERIC SHANOWER

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

As the denizens of Fabletown choose sides, Snow White and Rose Red prepare for the battle of their lives. Part two of the epic “Happily Ever After” storyline continues here, featuring a backup story of Sinbad: The Last Story Ever Told, by Oz artist extraordinaire Eric Shanower.

FBP: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PHYSICS #12

Written by SIMON OLIVER

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by NATHAN FOX

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

“…stick a branch up his ass, he”ll be a popsicle by morning…”

Adam gets lost in the Alaskan tundra while Rosa loses herself in an attempt to get home. Will the gang overcome their personal desires and make it out of the alternate universe alive?

HINTERKIND #9

Written by IAN EDGINTON

Art by FRANCESCO TRIFOGLI

Cover by GREG TOCCHINI

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Jon and Prosper become embroiled in an ogre murder mystery, even as the Vampire Nation”s expedition to America continues its search for blood, conquest and a hot lunch! Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Princess Tersia learns how to divine the shape of things to come…

TRILLIUM TP

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

On sale AUGUST 6 • 200 pg, FC, $16.99 US • MATURE READERS

The amazing eight-issue miniseries by award-winning writer/artist Jeff Lemire is collected in this mind-blowing new collection! Two souls separated by thousands of years and hundreds of millions of miles will fall in love and, as a result, bring about the end of the universe. Even though reality is unraveling all around them, nothing can pull them apart. This isn”t just a love story, it”s the LAST love story ever told.

THE ROYALS: MASTERS OF WAR #6

Written by ROB WILLIAMS

Art by SIMON COLEBY and GARY ERSKINE

Cover by SIMON COLEBY

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, 6 of 6, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

1945. The Allies” attempted assault on mainland Europe has failed. As the war draws to a close, the Lancasters bomb Berlin in a futile act of defiance. The Nazis” spy in London has turned the tide of the conflict and the purpose of Prince Henry”s raid into Germany”s capital is revealed to be bloody, petty revenge. A world burns, and a family is ripped apart – but is redemption to be found before the end of The Royals?

LUCIFER BOOK FOUR TP

Written by MIKE CAREY

Art by PETER GROSS, RYAN KELLY and others

Cover by CHRISTOPHER MOELLER

On sale AUGUST 20 • 392 pg, FC, $29.99 US • MATURE READERS

In this final LUCIFER volume collecting issues #62-75, the war in Heaven reaches its universe-shaking conclusion as the forces of Heaven, Hell, and everyone in between wage a final battle to determine the fate of both Yahweh and Lucifer”s Creations – a fate no one, not even the Lightbringer, could have foreseen.

PREACHER BOOK FIVE TP

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by STEVE DILLON

Cover by GLENN FABRY

On sale AUGUST 13 • 356 pg, FC, $19.99 US • MATURE READERS

Jesse Custer”s dark journey to find God continues as he becomes the sheriff of a troubled Texas town. Then, Custer decides it”s high time to renew his quest to find God and hold Him accountable for his actions. Collecting PREACHER #41-54.

MR. PUNCH 20TH ANNIVERSARY HC

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and cover by DAVE McKEAN

On sale SEPTEMBER 3 • 104 pg, FC, 8.625” x 11.625”, $34.99 US • MATURE READERS

The classic graphic novel by Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean is back in a new hardcover edition with bonus sketch material! MR. PUNCH tells the tale of a young boy”s loss of innocence due to a horrific confrontation with his past. Spending a summer at his grandfather”s seaside arcade, a troubled adolescent becomes involved with a mysterious Punch and Judy man and a mermaid-portraying woman. But when the violent puppet show triggers buried memories of the boy”s past, the lives of all become feverishly intertwined. With disturbing mysteries and half-truths uncontrollably unraveling, the young boy is forced to deal with his family”s dark secrets of violence, betrayal, and guilt.

THE UNWRITTEN: APOCALYPSE #7

Written by MIKE CAREY

Art by PETER GROSS

Cover by YUKO SHIMIZU

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • MATURE READERS

In a dark land ruled by a crippled king, Tom Taylor searches for the one thing that can save the world – but only the pure of heart can even see it. And it probably never existed in the first place. And maybe the whole quest is a trap that”s just been waiting for him to arrive…

VERTIGO QUARTERLY: MAGENTA #1

Written by PETER MILLIGAN, FABIO MOON, RIAN HUGHES, ANNIE MOK, RACHEL DEERING, JODY HOUSER, CARLA BERROCAL and others

Art by NATHAN FOX, FABIO MOON, RIAN HUGHES, MATTEO SCALERO, CARLA BERROCAL and others

Design cover

On sale JULY 30 • 80 pg, FC, $7.99 US • MATURE READERS

The summer issue of the Vertigo Quarterly is here! It”s MAGENTA, the hot pink sky in your sweltering summer, bringing together comics” most talented writers and artists – both established and new – for an anthology only VERTIGO could deliver.

DC COLLECTIBLES BATMAN 75TH ANNIVERSARY ACTION FIGURE 4-PACK SET 1

The first special edition action figure 4-pack celebrates Batman's 75th Anniversary-with figures of the Dark Knight based on the designs of Bob Kane, Jim Lee, Darwyn Cooke, and the best-selling Batman: Arkham Origins video game! Featuring a unique paint deco only seen here!

$75.00 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

FIRST APPEARANCE BY BOB KANE – 6.5″

NEW FRONTIER BY DARWYN COOKE – 6.75″

HUSH BY JIM LEE – 6.65″

BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS – 7″

DC COMICS: GOTHAM CITY GARAGE CATWOMAN STATUE

Designed by Dustin Nguyen

Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios

Gotham City”s feline fatale rides out of the pages of her self-titled series and into your home with this gorgeous statue designed by superstar artist Dustin Nguyen.

Measures approximately 8.125″ Tall x 15.5″ Wide

RESOLICIT $349.95 US • On Sale October 2014

This item is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.* Allocations May Occur

DC COMICS COVER GIRLS MERA STATUE

DESIGNED BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

SCULPTED BY JACK MATHEWS

The Queen of the sea, Mera, is captured beautifully as she rises from the ocean in the latest Cover Girls statue from DC Collectibles designed by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau.

Limited Edition of 5,200

Measures Approximately 10.37″ Tall

$99.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

DC COMICS ICONS: AQUAMAN STATUE

SCULPTED BY GENTLE GIANT STUDIOS

The King of Atlantis and Ruler of the Seven Seas rises from the depths in this stunning statue of the aquatic hero!

Limited Edition of 5200

Measures Approximately 10.12″ Tall

* $99.95 US * On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

DC COMICS ICONS: THE FLASH STATUE

SCULPTED BY GENTLE GIANT STUDIOS

The Fastest Man Alive takes a split second to pose, joining the rest of his Justice League counterparts in the DC Comics Icon statue line.

Limited Edition of 5200

Measures Approximately 10″ Tall

* $99.95 US * On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

WONDER WOMAN ART OF WAR STATUE

BY YANICK PAQUETTE

BASED ON THE ART OF YANICK PAQUETTE

SCULPTED BY CLAYBURN MOORE

The Wonder Woman Art of War line embraces the style of acclaimed artist Yanick Paquette in the latest statue from DC Collectibles.

Limited Edition of 5,200

Measures Approximately 7.25″ Tall

$79.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

DC COMICS–THE NEW 52 JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK CONSTANTINE AND ZATANNA ACTION FIGURES

From their appearances in DC Comics–The New 52 Justice League Dark, come the mistress of magic, Zatanna, and the occult detective John Constantine.

EACH FIGURE SOLD SEPARATELY

$24.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

ZATANNA – 6.6″

CONSTANTINE – 6.7″

DC COMICS DESIGNER ACTION FIGURES SERIES 2: BY GREG CAPULLO

THRASHER SUIT BATMAN, RED HOOD, CATWOMAN AND MR. FREEZE

Based on the designs from the fan-favorite artist of BATMAN, Greg Capullo, comes the next wave in the hit Designer Series from DC Collectibles.

MR. FREEZE – 7.25″

RED HOOD – 7.2″

THRASHER SUIT BATMAN DELUXE FIGURE – 9″

CATWOMAN – 6.5″

THRASHER SUIT BATMAN DELUXE FIGURE – $39.95 US

RED HOOD, CATWOMAN AND MR. FREEZE – $24.95 US EACH

On sale OCTOBER 2014

EACH FIGURE SOLD SEPARATELY

* Allocations May Occur

DC NATION: DEADMAN AND CROW PLUSH FIGURE 2-PACK

Straight from DC Nation, it's Deadman and his faithful friend Crow! This plush pair captures the creepy fun of this new DC Nation series!

RESOLICIT $19.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

This item is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

1:1 SCALE BLACK POWER BATTERY AND RING PROP REPLICA

The most dangerous lantern corps invades your home with this replica Black Lantern Power Battery and Ring.

Measures Approximately 11″ Tall

$199.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

GREEN ARROW MINI PATINA STATUE

SCULPTED BY TIM BRUCKNER

The Emerald Archer stands at the ready atop a Star City roof in this detailed patina statue!

Measures Approximately 6.125″ Tall

$99.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

DC COMICS SUPER HEROES THE FLASH BUST

DESIGNED BY JIM LEE

SCULPTED BY JAMES SHOOP

The Flash is captured mid-stride in the latest bust designed by legendary comic book artist Jim Lee.

Limited Edition of 2500

Measures Approximately 5.65″ Tall

$49.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

SCRIBBLENAUTS UNMASKED MINI FIGURES BLIND BOXES SERIES 3

In Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure, Maxwell unites with Batman, Superman and the rest of the Justice League to restore order to the DC Comics Universe. Each tray contains 18 pieces of 8 different figures (some rarer than others), including Yellow Lantern Sinestro, Ultraman, Reverse Flash, and MORE!

Each Measures Approximately 2.25″ Tall

RESOLICIT $4.95 US • On Sale August 2014 * Allocations May Occur

This item is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

SCRIBBLENAUTS UNMASKED MINI FIGURES BLIND BOXES SERIES 4

In Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure, Maxwell unites with Batman, Superman and the rest of the Justice League to restore order to the DC Comics Universe. Each tray contains 18 pieces of 8 different figures (some rarer than others), including Lex Luthor, Catwoman, Beast Boy, and MORE!

Each Measures Approximately 2.25″ Tall

RESOLICIT $4.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

This item is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

VERTIGO COVER GIRLS DEATH STATUE (SECOND EDITION)

New production run with a new deco application.

$99.95 US • On Sale October 2014 * Allocations May Occur

SUPERMAN MINI STATUE (SECOND EDITION)

BASED ON THE ART OF JIM LEE

New production run with a new deco application.

$99.95 US • On Sale October 2014

* Allocations May Occur

On sale October 2014