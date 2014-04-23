Batman proteges highlight DC Comics’ July 2014 solicitations

(CBR) DC Comics has released solicitation information and images for new comics and products shipping in July 2014. When you're through checking out these solicitations for new releases, be sure to visit CBR's DC Comics forum to discuss these titles and products with fellow readers and fans.

GRAYSON #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MIKEL JANIN

Cover by ANDREW ROBINSON

BATMAN 75 variant cover

Blank variant cover

1:100 Variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for more information.

Dick Grayson. Former sidekick. Former Super Hero. Former dead man. And now…agent of Spyral?!

A thrilling new chapter of Dick Grayson”s life begins in this new, ongoing series. It”s a super-spy thriller that will shock you and prove one thing: You might think you know Nightwing – but you don”t know Dick.

ROBIN RISES: OMEGA #1

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by ANDY KUBERT and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

1:50 Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

One-shot • On sale JULY 16 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

The hunt for Robin is over, and the battle joined! But Batman”s family feud with Ra”s al Ghul is about to erupt into something bigger when it”s interrupted by the forces of Apokolips! This epic story continues in this month”s BATMAN AND ROBIN #33!

NEW SUICIDE SQUAD #1

Written by SEAN RYAN

Art and cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

1:25 Variant cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

The world has changed for Task Force X, a.k.a. the Suicide Squad. Director Amanda Waller no longer has the autonomy she once had. New members disrupt the team dynamic. And the team takes on an international scope. New members Joker”s Daughter, Deathstroke and Black Manta join Harley Quinn and Deadshot for a mission in the most dangerous and unpredictable place in the world: Vladimir Putin”s Russia!

TEEN TITANS #1

Written by WILL PFEIFER

Art and cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for details.

Red Robin, Wonder Girl, Raven, Bunker and Beast Boy step out of the shadows of the adult heroes of the DC Universe to offer bold, exciting and sometime dangerous ideas on how to protect a world full of superpowered teenagers – any one of whom could be the next heroic figure or major villain!

STAR-SPANGLED WAR STORIES FEATURING G.I. ZOMBIE #1

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by SCOTT HAMPTON

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

1:25 Variant cover by DARWYN COOKE

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

Meet the soldier they call “G.I. ZOMBIE,” a man who is neither dead nor alive, who fights for his country again…and again…and again!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by MIKE McKONE

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 Variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US

RATED T • Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will arrive in stores with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

So many questions hang over this nascent team. Will Hawkman sacrifice himself to save Rann, one of Thanagar”s enemies? Will Alanna and Adam ever be reunited? Can Miiyahbin face her fears and become the hero she”s meant to be? And the answer to all of this spells death for one of them.

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #32

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

RESOLICIT • On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details. This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

Lex Luthor continues his acclimation to his life as a one of the world”s greatest heroes as they search for the mysterious power threatening to unravel our world. But are his sights really set on the Dark Knight? And are the Dark Knight”s set on him? Plus, someone else is targeting Luthor and his new allies – a man who believes he is Luthor”s superior in every way…and he may be right! Here comes The Chief and his treacherous Doom Patrol to The New 52!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #33

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 Variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

On sale JULY 30 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

The shocking conclusion to “THE INJUSTICE LEAGUE” leads to a startling confrontation with the all-new, all-dangerous Doom Patrol! And in the wake of it all, a secret will be revealed that will bond two members forever – and break two members apart. Plus, Shazam unlocks a new power that will send a shockwave through the League.

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #9

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Can the Masked Superman stop a Rampage in Metropolis? Plus, Batman Beyond must figure out what to do after a startling revelation threatens to change his entire mission.

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #10

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by AARON LOPRESTI and ART THIBERT

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

A deep-space distress call gives new hope to Frankenstein and the S.H.A.D.E. team. And what makes Lois Lane question the masked Superman”s true identity?

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #12

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by JESUS MERINO and DAN GREEN

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

With Grifter still missing, his partner turns to the only person on Earth who may need more help than Cole! And 35 years from now, Brother Eye has conquered all of humanity – but what does it have planned?

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #11

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by GEORGES JEANTY and ART THIBERT

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The Justice League demands Firestorm answer for Green Arrow”s death.

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #13

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JULY 30 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Five years from now, the world turns against Batman Beyond! Plus, Barda and Emiko must face off against the NEW Secret Six!

AQUAMAN #33

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art and cover by PAUL PELLETIER and SEAN PARSONS

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

With threat after threat – including the arrival of the deadly Chimera – demanding Arthur”s attention, it”s fallen to Mera to hold Atlantis together, even if most of the city wants her dead! The conspirators hiding in the shadows of the city”s darkest reaches can”t hide forever – but can Mera get to them before Atlantis comes apart?

AQUAMAN ANNUAL #2

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art and cover by YVEL GUICHET and JASON GORDER

On sale JULY 30 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

During his battle with Hercules, Aquaman unleashed an ancient evil from the days of the Greeks — so he”s called in Wonder Woman to help him clean up the mess! You can be sure the Queen of the Amazons and the King of Atlantis have plenty to talk about…if they can hear each other over the bloodcurdling screams of the Giant-Born!

AQUAMAN AND THE OTHERS #4

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art by LAN MEDINA and ALLEN MARTINEZ

Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Who is the mysterious armored figure that wants Aquaman”s trident and the Others” Atlantean relics? And more important, why?

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #33

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by ANDRES GUINALDO and MARK IRWIN

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

A team member is possessed, and the House of Mystery is about to enter the unknown Void of Non-Being! Who will be left on the team by this issue”s end?

JUSTICE LEAGUE 3000 #8

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

The mysterious leader of the Five is revealed as the villains attack the Justice League and lay waste to Cadmus, killing The Flash – again. But you can”t keep a good woman down! Wait…Did we say woman?

GREEN ARROW #33

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

As Richard Dragon systematically takes apart Oliver Queen”s world in Seattle, we introduce a new person under Green Arrow”s hood!



THE FLASH #33

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI and VAN JENSEN

Art and cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

Future Flash fights Future Trickster! In the present, Barry solves a murder case, but he”s about to be murdered by the killer himself! Will he be fast enough to save both timelines?

SECRET ORIGINS #4

Written by AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, JEFF LEMIRE and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by STEPHANE ROUX, DENYS COWAN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ and IAN BERTRAM

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On sale JULY 23 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

The latest explosive origins from DC COMICS – THE NEW 52 include Harley Quinn by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Stephane Roux; Green Arrow by Jeff Lemire, Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz, and Damian, Son of Batman, by Peter J. Tomasi and Ian Bertram!

INFINITY MAN AND THE FOREVER PEOPLE #2

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and DAN DIDIO

Art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN and SCOTT KOBLISH

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The Forever People must summon the Infinity Man to defeat Mantis and his Foragers. Too bad they don”t know how! Plus, who among them is secretly a traitor working for Apokolips?



TRINITY OF SIN: PHANTOM STRANGER #21

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The angel is Zauriel is dead. And that leaves the Stranger without his guardian angel just in time for the arrival of The Fallen!



TRINITY OF SIN: PANDORA #13

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by FRANCIS PORTELA

Cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

As Pandora mourns the death of her lover, she recounts her relationship with his soul, reincarnated through the millennia, and how she”s mourned over and over again.



WONDER WOMAN #33

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

It”s the beginning of the end as writer Brian Azzarello and artist Cliff Chiang kick off the astonishing finale of their epic run! Olympus must fall, and its rightful ruler must be restored – but in Diana”s depraved family of demigods and gods, who can be trusted to rule with decency and justice?

WORLDS” FINEST #25

Written by PAUL LEVITZ

Art by TYLER KIRKHAM

Cover by BARRY KITSON

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Power Girl and Huntress return to the ruins of Earth 2, but they question whether their trip was worth the effort as they discover the state of their former home and friends.

CONSTANTINE #16

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

John Constantine travels deep into Germany”s Black Forest to prevent Cold Flame assassins from killing an innocent mystic healer – until hunter becomes prey as John finds himself chased down by the ravenous, vicious beasts of the Stained Claw!

EARTH 2 #25

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by NICOLA SCOTT and TREVOR SCOTT

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 2 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

In this extra-sized issue, Val-Zod finally accepts his role as the new Superman of Earth 2 as he faces the twisted, brutal original Superman, who once protected the planet but now prepares it for Apokolips and the forces of Darkseid.

SUPERMAN #33

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:50 B&W variant by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

1:100 variant by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with five covers. Please see the order form for more information.

It”s up, up and away as the titanic team of Geoff Johns, John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson continue their epic run on the Man of Steel! In their second issue, we learn more about the mysterious Ulysses and what his emergence will mean to Clark Kent and the world. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure is targeting Metropolis with strange mechanical creations…but why? And what dark secret from Clark”s past does it connect to?

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

SUPERMAN UNCHAINED #8

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Backup story art by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 Variant cover by JOCK

1:50 Variant cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

1:100 B&W Variant cover by JIM LEE

RESOLICIT • On sale JULY 30 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with five covers. Please see the order form for details. This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

It”s all going to hell as cosmic-level war breaks out! The full truth of who – or what – Wraith is finally comes to light!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and cover by ED BENES

On sale JULY 30 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

Only an Annual could contain this chapter of “SUPERMAN: DOOMED”! It”s an all-out assault by the heroes of Earth (superpowered and not) on the God of War, Wonder Woman, who”s leading the charge against all manner of alien attackers. The monstrous Superman smashes through everything friend or foe as his de-evolution reaches a critical stage. It all leads to their best hope: the Phantom Zone?!

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #10

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by TONY S. DANIEL and MATT BANNING

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

Twelfth level intellect Lois Lane uses all her new Psi Power against the God of War, Diana, in the ultimate showdown! And Superman must go up against the new Cyborg Superman as an invading armada arrives in space!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

ACTION COMICS ANNUAL #3

Written by GREG PAK

Art by AARON KUDER and KEN LASHLEY

Cover by AARON KUDER

On sale JULY 30 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

As an epic space battle rages above the Earth, how will humanity and the other heroes of the DC Universe cope with this Day of Doom?

ACTION COMICS #33

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by AARON KUDER

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

Superman finally succumbs to the Doomsday virus and transforms into SUPERDOOM! Is anybody in the universe safe from his vast power and fury? How can Superman possibly find a cure for his condition when the Monster of Steel has completely taken over his mind?

SUPERGIRL #33

Written by TONY BEDARD

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by JEFF JOHNSON and CAM SMITH

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

“Red Daughter of Krypton” – the finale! Faced with a threat from Worldkiller-1 and staggering allegations about her past, Supergirl is forced to question her role as a Red Lantern – and as a hero! Don”t miss the thrilling conclusion to this epic adventure – and its shocking final pages!

SUPERBOY #33

Written by AARON KUDER

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Superboy and Guardian travel to a remote base to uncover one last secret about the time-traveling son of Superman”s past and future! It will alter the young hero”s destiny and his perspective on his role in the DC Universe.

BATMAN ETERNAL #13

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by MIKEL JANIN

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

A demon from Jim Gordon”s past comes to haunt him in Blackgate while the Gang War threatens to rip Gotham City apart! Can Jason Bard keep the order without coming head to head with Batman himself?

BATMAN ETERNAL #14

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by JASON FABOK

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

As the Gang War reaches a bloody climax, Batman and Jason Bard must bear witness to the horrifying last stand of The Penguin! Plus, Jim Gordon makes a terrible decision that will shape the rest of his life.

BATMAN ETERNAL #16

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN and DEREK FRIDOLFS

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Red Robin is out to solve the mystery of the nanovirus spreading among Gotham City”s poorest, but Harper Row isn”t going to let him do it alone! Can Batwing escape the clutches of The Joker”s Daughter?

BATMAN ETERNAL #15

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN and DEREK FRIDOLFS

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Who is behind the hell beneath Arkham Asylum? Can Batwing and Jim Corrigan hope to stop it before it breaks out and consumes all of Gotham City?

BATMAN ETERNAL #17

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN and DEREK FRIDOLFS

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale JULY 30 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Years ago, Gotham City faced a power Batman could barely overcome…Now, deep beneath Arkham Asylum, he will rise again, and the city will know his wrath…

BATMAN #33

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and DANNY MIKI

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 variant cover by PAOLO RIVERA

On sale JULY 9 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $5.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for more information.

It”s been one hell of a year in Gotham City, and it all comes down to this: Batman vs. The Riddler! Gotham City and the Dark Knight will never be the same! Don”t miss this special, extra-sized finale of “Zero Year!”

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #13

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by JAE LEE

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details. This story was previously solicited to appear in issue #11. This cover was previously set to appear on issue #12.

A new arc begins following the events of “FIRST CONTACT.” The worlds of Batman and Superman come to an explosive clash as something terrible happens to the World”s Finest team, and a Dark Knight who is not quite himself must team up with Lois Lane to find a missing Man of Steel. Meanwhile, Selina Kyle encounters a person of amazing strength who has no idea who he is.

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #33

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by PATRICK GLEASON and MICK GRAY

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“ROBIN RISES”! Picking up right where this month”s ROBIN RISES #1 left off, it”s Batman vs. the Justice League as the Dark Knight decides to follow the Chaos Shard back to its source: Apokolips!

DETECTIVE COMICS ANNUAL #3

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by SCOTT HEPBURN

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

On sale JULY 30 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

A tie-in to “Icarus”! Follow the movements of a deadly stash of Icarus through Gotham City, as it impacts the lives of those it comes into contact with: Elena and Annette Aguila, Harvey Bullock, and even Batman!

DETECTIVE COMICS #33

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL and BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art and cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 variant cover by TONY MOORE

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

In “Icarus” part four, Batman must contend with a gang war between The Squid and the Kings of the Sun before it consumes all of Gotham City! But can even the World”s Greatest Detective defuse a blood feud that”s about to go nuclear?

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

HARLEY QUINN #8

Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by CHAD HARDIN

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

BATMAN 75 variant cover

1:25 Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for more information.

It all comes down to this: Harley finally tracks down some of the mysterious hired killers who have vexed her since the start of the series! But what”s she going to do with them? Enter the Scatapult!

HARLEY QUINN INVADES COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO #1

Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by AMANDA CONNER and others

Wraparound cover by AMANDA CONNER

One-shot • On sale JULY 16 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

The title says it all! Our favorite little troublemaker, Harley Quinn, takes on Comic-Con International: San Diego in this over the top issue! She”ll have to battle long lines, crazy crowds and the dread con crud, all in the quest to get her own comic book published!

BATWOMAN #33

Written by MARC ANDREYKO

Art by JEREMY HAUN

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

Nocturna is out of Arkham, but is she really fit to return to society? Batwoman”s investigations will send her spinning into the deadly clutches of Night-Thief!

BATGIRL #33

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by ALEX GARNER

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will arrive in stores with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

The deadline for all criminals to leave the area is fast approaching, and anyone left will be killed on sight! Knightfall lays down the law – but Batgirl has a plan of her own!

CATWOMAN #33

Written by ANNE NOCENTI

Art by PATRICK OLLIFFE

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

“Race of Thieves” speeds to the finish line in this final chapter! Selina is tested as she tries to compete in the race while she works for the GCPD!

BIRDS OF PREY #33

Written by CHRISTY MARX

Art by ROBSON ROCHA

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

It”s here! Black Canary vs. Amanda Waller! Will the former Team 7 teammates find salvation together – or destruction?

BATWING #33

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Batwing tries to stem the tide of the Snakebite drug trade, but he may be overwhelmed by his own inner demons – and by the mysterious Gruesome George!

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #33

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by ED BENES

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

As more of Starfire”s life after her captivity as a slave is revealed, Red Hood and Arsenal stand between their alien teammate and one of the most wanted men in the galaxy.

SINESTRO #4

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art and cover by RAGS MORALES

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Sinestro and Hal Jordan cross paths for the first time since Sinestro brutally murdered the Guardians! Can Hal stop Sinestro from assembling a universe-threatening army? And even more crucial: SHOULD he?

GREEN LANTERN #33

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by BILLY TAN and ROB HUNTER

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $3.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“UPRISING” part 5! The final battle of the uprising to remove the Green Lantern Corps from power begins! Every decision Hal Jordan has made as leader of the Green Lanterns has led to this… but is he leading his soldiers to watery graves below the surface of a bizarre alien sea?

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS #33

Written by JUSTIN JORDAN

Art by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

On sale JULY 16 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The Psions have done the unthinkable: captured and incapacitated the Guardians themselves! Can Carol and Kyle get to them in time? Or will the Psions discover the secret of ultimate power locked inside the Guardians” very DNA?

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #33

Written by VAN JENSEN

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by FRANCIS PORTELA

BATMAN 75 variant cover

On sale JULY 9 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“UPRISING” part 6! All is fair in love and war – and both are likely to get John Stewart killed as the final battle of the uprising concludes! With the woman he loves in mortal danger, John will face the most difficult test of his career!

RED LANTERNS ANNUAL #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and cover by MIGUEL SEPULVEDA

On sale JULY 30 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T+

“Atrocities” cranks the action up to eleven! Guy Gardner fought hard to get Space Sector 2814 – including Earth – under Red Lantern protection. So of course Atrocitus has chosen Guy”s homeworld as the arena for their murderous final battle! Red Lanterns will die! Traitors will emerge (and maybe die)! Rivers will run red! It”s the first-ever RED LANTERNS ANNUAL, and it”s absolutely unmissable!

RED LANTERNS #33

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by MIGUEL SEPULVEDA

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

“Atrocities” kicks into gear – the epic that the last year of RED LANTERNS has been building to all along! It”s open war between Atrocitus and Guy Gardner – and there”s a powerful squadron of Red Lanterns on each side! But Guy Gardner could never have imagined what Atrocitus has been planning all this time… And he couldn”t imagine that one of his closest friends would refuse to stand by his side!

SWAMP THING #33

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JAVI PINA

Cover by JESUS SAIZ

On sale JULY 2 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Swamp Thing has more enemies than he ever knew – and one of them is someone he called a friend! But once said friend has put a magical hit on you, and a squadron of occult assassins show up on your doorstep, it gets difficult to smooth things over…

ALL-STAR WESTERN #33

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by STAZ JOHNSON

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On sale JULY 23 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T+

Someone”s been living Jonah”s life while he”s been gone – and ruining his good name! Now, he aims to find out who this impostor is. But is Hex the hunter…or the prey?

