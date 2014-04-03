Batman takes on Killer Croc in latest ‘Son of Batman’ clip

(CBR) Warner Home Entertainment's latest DC Comics-based direct-to-video animated feature, “Son of Batman,” is set to premiere Friday, April 18 at WonderCon in Anaheim. Following the screening, voice actors Jason O'Mara (Batman) and Sean Maher (Nightwing) are scheduled to participate in a Q&A, with more talent to be announced closer to the event.

Maher discussed his role as Dick Grayson/Nightwing with CBR News back in January, in an interview discussing his role as Shrapnel on “Arrow.” “I've been finding my place in the DC Universe,” he said. “I'm doing DC animated features. I've been doing the voice of Dick Grayson.”

This is O'Mara's second stint as Batman, following “Justice League War,” released earlier this year. Additional voice cast for “Son of Batman” includes child actor Stuart Allan as Damian; “Homeland's” Morena Baccarin as Talia; “Breaking Bad” alum Giancarlo Esposito as Ra's Al Ghul, acting veteran David McCallum as Alfred, “Nikita's” Xander Berkeley as Kirk Langstrom/Man-Bat and “Criminal Minds” actor Thomas Gibson as Deathstroke.

“Son of Batman” is based on Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert's 2006 “Batman and Son” story arc, which introduced Bruce Wayne's son and eventual Robin, Damian Wayne, into the DC Universe. “Son of Batman” will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital formats on May 6. Warner has released five new images from the film (seen above) and a clip featuring Batman and Killer Croc.[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg5%2B1HgA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]