‘Batman’ top selling comic book on February sales list

(CBR) Below you'll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for February, 2014. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month. Sales estimates for January, 2014 can be found here.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.

The estimated total sales for the 300 comics was 6,223,779 comics which is down by 271,073 units from January and down by 783,743 units from February 2013. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 300 comics with 40.02% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 33.01%.

The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Wolverine (2014)” #1 in slot 3 with an estimated 88,923 units and for DC Comics was “Batman (2011)” #28 in rank 1 with an estimated 114,089 units.

The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 311,379 trades which is down by 258,987 units from January and up by 5,258 units from February 2013.

Topping the trades list in February was “Locke and Key v6: Alpha and Omega” by IDW Publishing with 4,532 units.

DIAMOND OVERALL SHARES

Publisher Market Share

By Units Market Share

By Dollars MARVEL COMICS 37.36% 34.10% DC COMICS 31.12% 28.73% IMAGE COMICS 8.88% 7.85% DARK HORSE COMICS 5.59% 6.61% IDW PUBLISHING 5.00% 6.01% DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT 3.40% 3.51% BOOM! STUDIOS 1.94% 2.05% EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD 0.27% 1.28% ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC 0.99% 1.05% VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC 1.08% 1.02% AVATAR PRESS INC 0.95% 1.01% RANDOM HOUSE 0.19% 0.66% ONI PRESS INC. 0.39% 0.65% ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS 0.57% 0.53% VIZ MEDIA 0.19% 0.47% YEN PRESS 0.11% 0.36% TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS 0.11% 0.36% FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS 0.07% 0.29% ST. MARTINS PRESS 0.08% 0.28% HUMANOIDS INC 0.03% 0.19% OTHER NON-TOP 20 1.70% 2.97%

TOP COMICS BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Comics

By Units Percent of

Top Comics

By Dollars Marvel Comics 69 0 69 $2.99 $4.99 $3.85 2,368,063 $9,216,054.37 40.02% 42.45% DC Comics 73 2 75 $2.99 $7.99 $3.36 1,953,271 $6,782,732.29 33.01% 31.24% Image Comics 39 0 39 $2.99 $3.99 $3.17 535,575 $1,681,872.62 9.05% 7.75% Dark Horse 22 1 23 $2.99 $3.99 $3.67 277,680 $995,130.46 4.69% 4.58% IDW Publishing 26 0 26 $1.00 $3.99 $3.88 264,335 $989,045.22 4.47% 4.56% Dynamite Entertainment 23 0 23 $3.99 $4.99 $4.08 184,491 $746,687.09 3.12% 3.44% Valiant 9 0 9 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 75,865 $302,701.35 1.28% 1.39% Boom! Studios 9 0 9 $3.99 $4.99 $4.10 72,648 $304,056.52 1.23% 1.40% Zenescope Entertainment 10 0 10 $2.99 $5.99 $3.89 60,930 $234,552.70 1.03% 1.08% Avatar 7 0 7 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 53,971 $215,344.29 0.91% 0.99% Oni Press 2 0 2 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 17,323 $69,118.77 0.29% 0.32% Archie Comics 2 0 2 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 17,227 $51,508.73 0.29% 0.24% Bongo Comics 3 0 3 $2.99 $3.50 $3.16 16,887 $52,775.40 0.29% 0.24% Abstract Studios 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 7,511 $29,968.89 0.13% 0.14% United 1 0 1 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 6,377 $19,067.23 0.11% 0.09% Aspen 1 0 1 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 4,450 $17,755.50 0.08% 0.08%

Legend: NI = New Items, RI = Reorder Items, TI = Total Items

TOP TRADES BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Trades

By Units Percent of

Top Trades

By Dollars Marvel Comics 24 113 137 $7.99 $125.00 $21.65 117,403 $2,693,915.33 38.88% 43.61% DC Comics 22 37 59 $9.99 $75.00 $20.60 69,216 $1,396,776.41 22.92% 22.61% Image Comics 11 21 32 $9.99 $59.99 $15.62 42,933 $636,421.67 14.22% 10.30% Dark Horse 16 6 22 $12.99 $49.99 $22.26 23,586 $530,630.38 7.81% 8.59% IDW Publishing 6 4 10 $17.99 $39.99 $22.99 14,276 $356,043.24 4.73% 5.76% Top Shelf 2 2 4 $9.95 $14.95 $13.70 5,568 $80,021.60 1.84% 1.30% Boom! Studios 2 0 2 $14.99 $14.99 $14.99 5,189 $77,783.11 1.72% 1.26% Dynamite Entertainment 5 1 6 $16.99 $24.99 $20.82 4,603 $95,704.97 1.52% 1.55% Random House 2 3 5 $10.99 $19.99 $12.79 3,030 $37,538.70 1.00% 0.61% ONI Press 3 0 3 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 2,643 $52,833.57 0.88% 0.86% Slave Labor Graphics 1 2 3 $7.95 $21.95 $15.28 2,148 $29,710.60 0.71% 0.48% Valiant 2 0 2 $14.99 $14.99 $14.99 1,973 $29,575.27 0.65% 0.48% Hachette Book Group/Yen Press 4 0 4 $11.99 $13.00 $12.50 1,929 $24,155.88 0.64% 0.39% Zenescope Entertainment 2 0 2 $15.99 $15.99 $15.99 1,555 $24,864.45 0.51% 0.40% First Second 2 0 2 $12.99 $12.99 $12.99 1,206 $15,665.94 0.40% 0.25% Red 5 Comics 1 0 1 $13.95 $13.95 $13.95 1,123 $15,665.85 0.37% 0.25% Archie Comics 1 0 1 $14.99 $14.99 $14.99 883 $13,236.17 0.29% 0.21% Avatar 1 0 1 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 626 $12,513.74 0.21% 0.20% Touchstone 1 0 1 $9.99 $9.99 $9.99 608 $6,073.92 0.20% 0.10% Drawn and Quarterly 1 0 1 $21.95 $21.95 $21.95 558 $12,248.10 0.18% 0.20% Arcana Studio 1 0 1 $29.95 $29.95 $29.95 453 $13,567.35 0.15% 0.22% Diamond 1 0 1 $49.99 $49.99 $49.99 442 $22,095.58 0.15% 0.36%