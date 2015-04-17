Batman totally stole LEGO Batman’s look in the ‘Batman v Superman’ trailer

04.17.15

For hardcore DC/Warner Bros. fans, Monday was SUPPOSED to be the first chance to see the teaser for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The trailer was to be part of an IMAX event in select cities.

The Internet didn”t cotton to that. Trekking out of the house for a trailer? What is this, 1997?

Within mere hours, illegally uploaded versions of the trailer began to pop up online. It would seem somewhere that needed Portuguese subtitles got their sneak peek ahead of time and, as these things often shake out, someone recorded it on their cell phone. We”re not embedding it here, go use Google.

Reviews on the decidedly dark and gritty trailer were mixed, as BuzzFeed handily collected. They also gave us this glorious side-by-side of why Batman looks so familiar.

So whether you thought the teaser looked awesome, awful, or you”re avoiding it until it”s officially released in hi-definition glory on YouTube, here are three easy steps to make the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” trailer 100% more entertaining.

Step One: Play this Vine from Batman's sweet musical debut at the Oscars. Be sure to turn the sound on!

Step Two: Watch this GIF.

Step Three: Laugh.

