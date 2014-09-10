Zack Snyder shows off the Batmobile: Director reveals snap from ‘Batman v Superman’

Photos from the set of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” leaked last night (Sept. 9), with fuzzy shots of the new Batmobile from odd angles. So director Zack Snyder maybe thought it'd just be easier on everyone if he revealed a very awesome, detailed look at the vehicle tonight instead.

“Here”s a real picture of the #Batmobile,” he posted to Twitter.

More a tank than a car, the four-wheeled behemouth is all-black-everything, equipped with guns, real girth and an eensy little windshield. Bats don't need eyes to navigate in the dark anyhow.

“Batman v Superman” is out in theaters on March 25, 2016, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

