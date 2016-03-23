‘Batman v. Superman’: Film critics bring comedy while bashing movie

Despite spending at least $250 million (or depending on what you read, maybe closer to $400 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice can”t seem to buy a good review.

The superhero extravaganza is getting pummeled by movie critics, earning a favorability rating on Rotten Tomatoes of just 41 percent. This probably won”t have much of an effect on the film”s box office, as experts are predicting a $150 million opening weekend in the U.S. and a worldwide take of as high as $350 million. That all being said, it”s sure fun to read some of the negative reviews. It”s where these journalists really get to let loose and have some fun. They probably view it as their only reward for sitting through 151 minutes of explosions without a plot.

Here are some of our favorites:

“A near-total drag, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice plays like a loose, unofficial quarter-billion-dollar remake of The Odd Couple, in which Oscar and Felix are literally trying to kill each other.” Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“This joyless slog isn't a superhero film so much as it is an excruciating therapy session with huge explosions and guys in capes.” Tim Grierson, The New Republic

“The story, like the testicles of a weightlifter on steroids, dwindles away to nothing.” Lawrence Toppman, Charlotte Observer

“It just wears you down and wears you out, making you wonder if there was ever such a thing as a hero anyway. Let them pummel each other if they must; just leave us out of it.” Helen OHara, GQ Magazine [UK]

“It genuinely feels like they”re just taking studio notes and reading them on camera. It”s a befuddling piece of storytelling. Nothing works.” Drew McWeeny, HitFix

“A popcorn film – and this is a popcorn film – should never feel like Sunday night homework.” Mara Reinstein, Us Weekly

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a treat for the eyes, but it will hurt your brain and break your heart.” Scott Mendelson, Forbes