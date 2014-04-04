‘Batman Vs. Superman’ adds HollyHunter, Callan Mulvey, and Tao Okamoto to the cast

(CBR) Warner Bros. has announced via press release that Academy Award winner Holly Hunter, “300: Rise of an Empire” actor Callan Mulvey and “The Wolverine's” Tao Okamoto have joined the cast of Zack Snyder's “Man of Steel” sequel in characters “newly created for the film.”

“Holly has always been one of my favorite actresses; she has immense talent and is always captivating on screen,” Snyder said via press release. “I had an opportunity to meet her a while back and knew instantly that I had to work with her, so as we began writing the script I made sure to create a role specifically for her. I just had the good fortune to work with Callan on '300: Rise of an Empire' and was very impressed with his incredible talent. He”s a fantastic actor and I”m looking forward to having the chance to work with him again. And, quite simply, Tao is a striking presence whose beauty is aptly rivaled by her amazing abilities as an actress. I”m really excited to have her joining us on this adventure.”

Hunter, Mulvey and Okamoto will join the growing cast of the sequel, which already features newcomers Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and Jeremy Irons as Alfred; as well as returning stars Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Lawrence Fishburne as Perry White and Diane Lane as Martha Kent.

Directed by Snyder with a script by Chris Terrio based on a screenplay by David S. Goyer, the “Man of Steel” sequel is set for a May 6, 2016 release.