‘Battlefield 4’ leads us to ask do you ever give up on a game?

In “Digital Noise,” we discuss the ongoing experience of being a gamer with the world of options available to us all now and ask one question we want you to answer for us.
If I have to make that same tank drive that same 40 square feet of the map one more time, I am likely to pick my television up and put it straight through the drywall.
Since setting up an XBox One in my home office, I have played a few games all the way through. “Call Of Duty: Ghosts” on campaign mode pretty much cemented the idea for me that I do not like the “Call Of Duty” series. There is something very strange about a game that uses real geo-political tensions as a springboard to tell a story in which poor overpowered America has to fight back, an underdog standing up for freedom and bleeding red, white, and blue. At this point, it makes me genuinely uncomfortable to spend time with the worldview of “Call Of Duty,” and I'm not sure I'll bother playing any future entries in the series.
I just started playing through “Lego: The Hobbit” with my sons on the XBO, and running through an entire campaign of anything with them is a lot of fun. They both get exasperated, but with one another, not with the game itself. We played “Lego Marvel” for the PS3, and they still have that and “The Lego Movie” videogame for the PS3 that they're playing when I'm not around.
“Dead Rising 3” is okay. I enjoy the running around and the use of all sorts of crazy gadgets to cut through the ocean of zombies that are everywhere in the city, as well as the ticking clock of knowing that the city is going to be destroyed and we have to finish all our tasks before that happens. But I made a mistake because I wanted to occasionally play the game with a friend of mine. I set the game up starting at the beginning and chose the option to allow other players to join me. It worked for the purpose of letting me play the game with my friend, but as soon as the game began, we suddenly couldn't hear each other through the headsets. The whole point of playing was to be able to speak to each other as we played, and it just plain wouldn't work.
A few days later, I was playing the campaign mode again, but it was just me. I hadn't invited anyone because of the first experience I had trying to do that. Some guy randomly dropped into my game, though, and I started trying to talk to him to see if we could co-ordinate our efforts at all. Nothing, though. No sound from his end. And when he ran off and started doing his own thing, I suddenly couldn't get my character where he needed to go. It was a maddening experience, and no matter what I've checked, I don't see a way to take a game that's in progress and change the settings so no one can randomly drop in on a game I'm playing without an invitation. That's frustrating enough that I'm not sure I'm willing to go back and start over with it set to private.
“Titanfall” has been the game that's gotten the most play since the system was added to my office, and I'm sure it will be for a while, too. I've played a number of matches now, and I've got a pretty solid group of friends who I've played with more than once now. There was a recent update to the game, and one of the new features is the “Private Match [Beta],” which allows you to pick all the players for both sides. Tonight, we ended up with a total of 12 of us who signed on, picked teams, and then played about 10 matches in a row. We had very different levels and skill sets within the two teams, and there was something much more fun about knowing who all six of the people on the other team were. I hope we can do more of that, because it changed the experience for me on several levels.
Oddly, there are people I've known for years who I am just now playing games against or with, and it's a very different way to get to know somebody. Since I never really got into the Playstation 3's multi-player set-up very often, this experience is all fairly new to me. The XBox One's controls for all of the live connection stuff can be tricky and buggy, but when it works perfectly, it is a gaming high unlike any other.
Finally, I was sent “Battlefield 4” for the Xbox One right after I was sent “Call Of Duty.” I played the “COD” title first just on a whim, and then started playing “Battlefield” afterwards. For the first four or five levels, I enjoyed it well-enough. I think the emphasis on giant set piece moments makes “Battlefield” more fun than “Call Of Duty,” and it doesn't seem to be grinding the same sort of ideological axe that the “Call Of Duty” series has been. Besides, I have to give it up for setting the opening title sequence to the unforgettable sound of “Total Eclipse Of The Heart.” Hilarious.
But then I got to one particular level that involves the use of tanks. You have to steal one and then go head to head with a bunch of other tanks and mobile infantry. You work your way slowly through the board, and no doubt about it, I was getting my ass kicked. I made it one checkpoint, then to another, and then my forward progress stopped completely. I know what I'm supposed to do. I can tell exactly what the process is by which I'm supposed to finish the level. But I played it something like 30 times in a row, and I simply couldn't do it before they blew my tank up. If I tried to hop out of the tank, I would get mercilessly attacked from all sides and I'd die. Finally, after it got to the point where I just couldn't push forward anymore, I turned it off for the night, and I haven't gone back it since.
Truth be told, I'm not sure I want to. I like to be challenged by a videogame, but I do not like to be punished by it. When I read someone's account of what they loved about “Dark Souls 2,” I can appreciate that they had a certain experience with it, but I don't relate. I have a limited amount of time I can spend on gaming. It's not even a matter of preference. It's simply a matter of how much time I have available for things. Gaming is not my main focus, and I would assume that's true for many people. I don't mind having to learn the layout of a board or needing to try different weapons to get through an area, but when I repeatedly find myself stopped cold by something, it does eventually reach a point where I just can't see the point in doing it again.
So let me ask you… do you ever decide that you're done playing a game because you reach a point where you can't do something or you just get tired of the mechanics of the thing? Or do you finish every game you start? I find that ever since I got GameFly, I am far more willing to simply not finish something because I don't have a full $60 investment in it anymore.
I'd love to hear your answers to this, and if you're on XBox One and want to play some “Titanfall” or anything else, my gamer tag is FatherFilmNerd. We'll do some more Twitch broadcasting this weekend, although Wondercon is going to hoover up most of my time.
Back in the day… Mega Man was impossible. I mean, just impossible for the 8 year old me.
And don’t even get me started on the damn underwater dam level in the terrible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
I think trying to beat that level in TMNT before the bombs go off (which is next to near impossible) broke my 9 year-old brain.
Most of my gaming nowadays is AC: Black Flag (thanks for the recommendation, Drew… once you get past the first two levels and get your ship, the game is AWESOME!) and Titanfall on my Xbox One, finishing up what’s left of Arkham Origins on Xbox 360, and playing through the various Zelda and Mario games I have downloaded through the Wii Store on my Wii.
Titanfall is fun, and when my brother and I play in a private party it’s fun, because we can speak to each other and not have to hear 13 year old d-bags tell us how much we suck (which for me, is a lot).
Really, I’m just biding my time for Watch Dogs, Batman: Arkham Knight, and Halo. Those games will probably own my soul starting this summer.
Try playing multiplayer on some of the games especially battlefield
I know the exact moment you’re talking about in Battlefield. I got through it, but UGH. It wasn’t enjoyable in a slightest. I almost quit right then and there, but I actually bought that game so I just pushed through. The campaign really drops off with that game. The multiplayer is great, though. If that doesn’t grab you, send it back. Watch Dogs is almost a month away anyway!
You don’t like “COD”?
*reports you to Homeland Security, because you’re obviously a commie terrorist who is going to poison the water supply*
Is this supposed to be funny? I’m not laughing. Call of duty is so repetitive it’s not funny. Every campaign is just like the next. Boring.
Unfortunately, this has happened to me more often than I’d care to admit. I rarely play games anyway, and I have historically sucked at most of them. A lot. That plus the fact that I’m notoriously overcompetitive (even against AI) has resulted in many a broken controller in my gaming history.
So I’ve learned to walk away every now and then. Last time it happened was with the latest GOD OF WAR, which I enjoyed thoroughly all the way through until the penultimate section of the game. Then, there was a battle I must have tried to get through fifty times, literally. After a while, I just stopped. I don’t know if it’s just a glitch or (far more likely) that I’m just not very good, but I was done. And even without finishing it, I got what I wanted out of the game. So fuck it.
No seriously, though. Fuck that game.
I hadn’t really thought about it much, but it occurs to me now just how many games in the last couple of years or so I’ve played alllllllmost all the way through, only to stop at what is quite obviously the final battle. (Bioshock Infinite, Skyrim, and Assassin’s Creed 3 all come immediately to mind.) I recently turned 30, I’m employed full time, and recently got married, so for obvious reasons, I can no longer just lie around all night smoking weed and playing video games. I really do value my limited game-playing hours these days, and tend to become pretty intolerant of games that seem to be wasting my time, or that simply stop being fun.
Everytime it’s the same story: Play through a game, enjoy it, get good enough at it to start feel like I’m really kicking some ass, and suddenly reach a “boss battle”-type scenario that I just can’t manage to beat. I’ll fail at it two dozen times without getting appreciably closer, finally look it up online to see if I’m missing something, then try and fail another dozen times. At this point I’ll start to think: “I only have a few hours of free time alone every week; why the hell am I wasting it on this?” It’s weird – I’ll have spent 20 hours working toward this specific goal, and then in a sudden epiphany realize I don’t actually care all that much about reaching it anymore.
Maybe it’s just my patience level that’s gone – I used to always finish games on principle. But I think it has a lot to do with the fact that games have largely gotten easier in recent years, often more concerned with telling a story and providing an entertaining experience than constantly challenging players. So when the difficulty level just seems to jump threefold at the very end, it removes you from the immersion of the game and reminds you that you’re just wasting your time doing frustrating, endlessly repeated tasks.
Dude, yes, all of this, even though I’m not married. You basically end up looking at the video game and saying, “Get off my lawn with this.” I’m 35 and I’m so entrenched in the Life Is Too Short Phase of life that I finally understand why my father was always so goddamned cranky.
Why on earth did you play the single player of BF4 and then stop playing the game? The multiplayer is what it is all about. Seriously, I know lots of people who have hundreds of hours in it and have never touched the SP, and are all the happier for it. It is still a little buggy but is getting better with each patch. Give it another go – then you’ll see how much better than COD Battlefield really is :)
I’d love to hear what you think of Battlefield 4’s Multiplayer. The Battlefield series has been my go to Multiplayer game for quite some time. The Rush game mode in particular is amazing because of how much it forces your team to work together to win a match, unlike Call of Duty’s Lone Wolf style of online. Battlefield’s online can be tricky and confusing at first, but once you really put in the effort to focus and learn, its unlike any other online experience, especially when playing with friends and coordinating attack or defense plans.
Is it just me, or does no-one use a Mic for battlefield 4 on ps4? Or does it just not work? Still can’t figure it out, but there is never anyone talking…
I had the same experience with Battlefield. I only played the campaign because of the launch problems with the multiplayer. And it was ok, but the tank mission was beyond unbearable. So I feel the pain. But really, it’s a multiplayer game at heart so I’d try that out.
In terms of giving up on a game, yeah. Most recent that comes to mind is the Assassin Creed games. It’s stuff set in the past is always cool, but then it grinds to a halt with the boring and derivative stuff dealing with the present.
I haven’t been able to play the Assassin’s Creed series after the brilliant second game, so stop me if this has happened already, but I always thought that if Ubisoft really wanted to blow everyone’s minds then in a future game they should basically convert Desmond into a modern day Assassin and have him roam a super-modern city replete with skyscrapers. Begin the game like all the previous ones, with him going back through the Animus to some time period and do a few missions. Then, lead the story to taking up the assassin mantle and finish the rest of the game in an ultra-modern city like Tokyo or even New York or something. I think you would be able to keep enough of the mechanics while making some small changes to still have it feel like an Assassin’s Creed game, but there would be a whole new world of technology and intrigue to explore.
I don’t like abandoning a game either. I forgot the last Creed game was the pirate one. I abandoned the third one as a Native. Just didn’t do it for me. But I hear much better things about IV so maybe I’ll jump in again at some point.
I know remember the most recent time I abandoned a game was Mass Effect 2. Not because of quality, mainly because of franchise fatigue. I beat 1 and immediately started 2 so I was a bit burned out. I gotta finish the trilogy up soon though.
Drew,
Assuming you’ve played it– I can’t imagine you haven’t– did you ever offer your thoughts on THE LAST OF US? If not, I’d really enjoy a future installment of this column centered around that one. Though I finished my playthrough months ago, I have yet to stop thinking about it (it remains the only game that’s ever provoked a genuine emotional response from me, and I’m pretty sure I’ll never forget that).
Cheers,
SW
Nice post add me I need more xb1 friends gamertag: chozenwon187
“Zelda: Ocarina of Time” for the N64 was the first game I ever got stuck on but wanted to finish, so I bought the guide book. Since then, Guide book or no, I always try to finish my games. Two of them that I’m stuck on, interestingly enough are LEGO games. “Harry Potter Y 1-4” and “Star Wars III” I’ve reached a point in both games where I’m stuck, and just can’t figure out what the next step is. I’ve even gone so far as to walk away from them for a while, delete the existing game data so I’m starting over from scratch (So I can relearn all the trick moves) and STILL got stuck in the exact same places.
PS: How far did you get with GTAV? I remember reading your initial report, but nothing after.
I have a hard time writing a game off entirely, if it’s a genre I enjoy and I have a reasonable expectation from reviews that it’s worth playing. I’m currently on my third try to get into Demon’s Souls…it finally seems to be taking (I actually didn’t die in either of my first two forays – the homework you need to do to understand the game’s many systems was my stumbling block).
I just finished Battlefield 3’s campaign…the problem I have with it (and it sounds like 4 has the same problem) is that it presents itself at times as a wide open field of play, but tries to funnel you into some extremely specific objectives at times – a very predetermined set of actions. It’s a pretty common problem with games these days (Assassin’s Creed is another major franchise that has a serious problem with this).
I started developing a backlog a few years ago…the turnover from Xbox/PS2 to Xbox 360/PS3 did more than anything else to strand a lot of games, but that’s not the same as giving up on them. There are a few I’ve actually given up on: Battletoads, the first NES TMNT (though I almost beat it), Blaster Master, Little Big Planet (just not for me). I know my tastes well enough and read enough reviews that I usually know if I’m likely to enjoy something. Inventory management has become kryptonite to me over the years, as have esoteric battle systems (both reasons I dropped Final Fantasy after playing almost every game 1-10).
While I have a hard time giving up on individual games, I’ve gotten better at dropping series: Assassin’s Creed, God of War, Gears of War, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy…all series I have loved at one point or another, but I feel I’ve seen all they have to offer at this point. I’m probably there with Call of Duty, as well (other than the Black Ops strain, which to me is a real cut above MW/Ghosts). Not ruling out picking one up again, but time is not what it used to be, and dropping a series can be a real relief (I think spending money versus not spending money has a lot to do with why I’m happier to avoid a game I haven’t bought yet). At a certain point, fewer games to play became a more comforting thought than more games.
Batman Arkham Origins for me! First off, I played the two first games and didn’t find them exceedingly difficult. But after two hours of playing this one, I got to the Deathstroke fight. I must have done it more than 40 times and also had the feeling I was being punished. When I finally beat him, playing the game was not the same anymore. I had the feeling I was redoing everything I had done in Arkham City. Same places, same goons. So at some point, I just stopped.
I was not blocked or anything, I just didn’t feel like playing.
Just like you, I have two kids and I have to choose very carefully what I play and what I don’t play. I didn’t have time for Arkham Origins.
All the time. I find that if I get stuck somewhere and just can’t get past the part that is causing me difficulty, I’m reluctant to ever boot up that game again. This is also something I take into consideration when buying new games. If the trophy list (which I see as part of completion of a game to true 100%) include difficulty related tasks, I will find myself avoiding that game in most cases. I hate impossible challenges, so avoid them where possible.
heh I stopped playing BF4 at the same point. My list of unfinished games is a mile long although I am getting better at finishing them nowadays. There are so many games coming out all the time I find at some point I get kinda bored of the game and move onto something else.
That level in bf4 was hard as shit, you had to take out the tanks one at a time, or else your fucked
Totally agree here. I’m also a dad, and I loved a lot of COD games because of the progression you could make in multiplayer and how it expanded the the fun play of MP. Ghosts MP is awful. No one actually runs around anymore, just a snooze fest.
Titanfall is fun, but there is a real lack of variety in weapons and gameplay. The regeneration idea is fine, but I’m stuck on gen 3 and cannot kill a Titan with the stupid plasma rifle for the life of me. Haven’t played it in weeks…
This is actually why I prefer sandbox games. If I hit a part in the main story that frustrates me, I’m able to veer off and go do something else for a while. Then when I feel like tackling the bigger challenge I come back to the frustrating level. This doesn’t always lead to a completion. If I just can’t get through the level after many tries, I may simply put the game down, like you said.
Even more frustrating is the game-ending save. This is when you save (or in more terrible games, it auto-saves for you) right before a tough moment but with less supplies than you need to actually beat that moment. God that’s annoying. So you either need to be super-resourceful in the moment, or if that’s just completely impossible, go back to an earlier save and inevitably lose hours of work.
This almost happened to me in Skyrim recently. I was deep into a cave crawling with baddies. When I finally got to the main fire wizard, my supplies were so badly depleted that he would kill me after two hits. I tried about 15-20 times, but was getting super frustrated because there was basically no difference from each moment. I would stay hidden until I scored a secret hit with an arrow. Then he would come and burn my face off really quickly. One time, though, I was able to lead him into a back area that had a booby-trap that I snuck past. It actually wasn’t conscious, I was just trying to run away so I would survive as long as possible. When he went past the booby-trap he activated it and it killed him instantly. It was a pretty remarkable moment, and I still feel like I got away with something.
A moment like that is a big difference between a great game and a merely good game. The design of the game allowed me to be more resourceful. A lesser game would’ve certainly made me re-load from a previous save, gather the right supplies and then head into battle.
My friend and i haven’t given up on the game it still has potential
First a pitch/plea: buy a Vita. You sound like the perfect candidate for one. It doesn’t have AAA titles, but it does have great indie support, not to mention PS4 remote play that I hear works like a dream. Have only five minutes to play? You can suspend any game at any time and resume from that exact point instantly. It’s alien technology and I have been nothing but thrilled with mine since I got it.
As for giving up, it rarely happens for me. Amazingly I just lost interest in Mass Effect 3. Not sure why, but I just stopped caring. Up to that point, it was one of my favorite series. Dark Souls 2 is amazing, but it takes a certain kind of masochism to really envelope yourself in those titles. I gave up on Skyrim just because it felt like more of the same the longer I played. I didn’t beat GTAIV until a couple years after it launched. And after Final Fantasy XII, I just didn’t care anymore.
I’ve reached a point where I enjoy smaller experiences over major titles, but those larger efforts are still enjoyable. Until AAA becomes synonymous with “quality experience”, not “shallow gameplay with shinies turned up to eleven”, I don’t think I’m going to care as much as I did when I was younger. Indie games are where it’s at with fun and innovation. Major studios need to learn to take a cue from them.
For me, it’s also a case of “I can’t do what the game wants me to do” or the game has somehow overstayed its welcome or playing the game has turned into busywork and has stopped being fun.
Recently I tried playing Max Payne 3 and I was probably 75% through when I reached a point I was dying too many times. It was a combination of bad enemy placement (can’t always see where they are) and being killed too easy (at least, that’s how it felt). At that point, however, I felt that the gameplay was getting repetitive and that Payne’s trademark narrative was badly written and annoying. So that’s trouble: I’m no longer invested in the story and I’m killing people (and failing) for no reason.
Sometimes I’ve quit a game due to not understanding its mechanics. I had a problem with RPGs up until my late 20s. In college, I had bought Final Fantasy 7, 8 & 9 for the Playstation super cheap ($10 each at a pawn shop) and just couldn’t wrap my head around any of them. I’ve been raised on platformers or shoot-em-ups and the idea of waiting my turn to deal damage to an enemy made no sense (FF8 had a card system that was more baffling to me). In my late 20s, I gave RPGs another chance by starting with some older titles (first Final Fantasy, Phantasy Star II) to wrap my head around basic mechanics of the genre (playing World of Warcraft for 3 years also helped). From that point, I played RPGs every year.
Loved the battlefield 2 best game I ever played, battlefield 4 has made me boycott EA for good tho, it was unfinished glitchy piece of shit as is EAs style now.
Geez can’t beat the battlefield campaign . X1 is just for casuals
Skyrim… played till i got my guy to like level 4, i dont feel like spending hours on end walking slow as hell to another part of the country
I’ve been a gamer and cinephile since childhood so I split my time evenly between the two. With that said, I tend to stick most movies out to the bitter end no matter how awful they may be but will regularly turn off a game in the first 30 minutes to an hour if it isn’t clicking for me or is generally bad.
The most severe example I can think of is Assassin’s Creed III, a game from a series I loved and had thoroughly finished every game up until Revelations. I gave Revelations a valiant try but felt it was limping towards an ending for Ezio who really deserved better. That effort was roughly four to five hours and another two hours watching a friend play it before I set Revelations aside never to be touched again. Since Revelations had disappointed me it took me almost a year to get around to III. Within the first fifteen minutes I was ready to quit when the game made me play a segment where I cross other patrons in a theater to sit down for a play. I struggled through the next half hour and ultimately gave up when the game stranded me on a boat playing as someone I knew wasn’t the main character to mindlessly chatter with NPCs.
Fortunately Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag drew me back into the series in a big way when I got my PS4. The Assassin’s Creed teams at Ubisoft still have difficulties making story missions that are engaging and fun to play but all of the side content involving the Jackdraw, hidden treasures, Naval bases, collecting Templar keys, and legendary ship battles is so engaging that the lackluster story content ultimately doesn’t matter.
Also Drew, I have played hundreds of hours of the Battlefield series and I got stuck at the exact same point that you did. It is without a doubt the worst thing I’ve experienced in a Battlefield game and the point I decided it is unlikely I play single player for the next entries in the series unless I hear some glowing reviews indicating they’ve changed course. Multiplayer on the other hand is still my online go to when I need to let off some steam and find creative ways to blow up vehicles, K/D ratio be damned.
campain mode on all multiplayer games are going to suck. they are focased on interaction between players. cod is heads up 1vs1 all day, bf4 is anything goes on a war front. take it as you may, the player makes the game.
dt2
I’m almost OCD about finishing games.
Once I put the disc in, I don’t play another game until that one is totally finished. That might make me a bit crazy but I feel like if I start a new game, then I don’t know when I’d come back to the old one.
I’m like DeNiro in HEAT – no loose ends.
Having saidd that, I have walked away from games for a few weeks or even months at a time if I’m getting frustrated with something.
I think the key is a feeling of making progress. If I’m fighting a boss battle or trying some feat of skill/dexterity but I keep dying/failing, I’ll carry on as long as I feel I’m making a little progress, getting a little further each time.
If I feel like it’s just become repitition and death at the same point, I get frustrated very quickly.
I might not be a great player but I’m not terrible so if that sense of progression isn’t happening, I feel like the makers of the game have failed to establish a proper difficulty curve.
I still come back to it and finish it though.
But I’m neurotic.
*
You must be pretty bad at these types of games. I beat the campaign on hard in just over a few hours. That may be because I was schooled on multiplayer first.
I always give up, there are no good games that make me want to play their campaign mode through.
Cod/bf/driving games/football games there us no incentive to get through to the end and endure poor mechanics/ infinantly spawning enemy’s / unrealistic physics / vauge rules.
The last game I enjoyed was silent hill 2
Play battlefield 4’s multiplayer. Then you will give up on a game. Shit if you gave up on the single player…. Fuck! Multiplayer will be an experience for you……… Lol
I’m more of a story-driven game guy. I love survival horror, adventure games, old school point and clicks, RPGs. I’m also a collector, in real life with my comic and video game collection, and in individual games themselves. I like to be a completist, and go through and get every collectible, and every trophy. But I also don’t like to be punished in games, so there are certain rules I generally follow.
I platinumed House of the Dead: Overkill (I play on PS2, PS3, and will eventually be getting a PS4), which was fairly difficult and punishing. There were sequences I played dozens, perhaps hundreds of time, to get get the kill percentages to get every trophy. And at times the game could get pretty frustrating. But it was also a lot of fun. The gameplay itself, and the soundtrack, were so much fun that it balanced out some of the frustrations of the difficulty of certain trophies. The hardest mode on Uncharted was very difficult in certain chapters, but I finished it and platinumed that as well. I’ve played through all of the AC series and platinumed them all through AC3 (waiting to play Black Flag once I eventually get a PS4), but those are pretty easy to do– they just require more time to grab every collectible or complete every side mission, but that’s what I like about gaming… exploring and collecting. I put in probably 1000 hours to platinum Record of Agarest War, which wasn’t difficult, but was very specific in its requirements. I will not be playing another Record of Agarest War, because I didn’t really enjoy it. In fact, some RPGs wear on me because they get to the point where there’s no reward to the grind and no story progression. I also don’t feel compelled to get every trophy in online shooter multiplayers, the kind that could take months and months of chasing leaderboards or doing the same thing over and over.
For me the rule has become this: if I play through the single player campaign and enjoy the game, I will try to get every trophy and get a 100% completion rate, including multiplayer, even if it’s very challenging. If I don’t enjoy the game itself, I won’t. And if it gets to the point where the game gets absolutely punishingly difficult and it’s going to take hundreds and hundreds of hours to get those trophies and there’s no enjoyment in it for me, I stop. As I said before, I’m more of a story-driven gamer, so I’m not hugely into online multiplayer or sports games. I will play the online multiplayer of a game if I enjoy the game itself and its mechanics, and at that point I’ll try to meet the challenges I face despite a very hard difficulty, not giving up or wimping out, but I will eventually stop if there’s no enjoyment in it. I platinumed Dead Island (not that hard to do), but had to stop while still missing 3 of the multiplayer trophies. I actually got the most difficult of the mp trophies, but there were 3 that required certain specifics to achieve, and I couldn’t find any friends who had the game, or anyone in multiplayer to help me achieve those trophies, even after posting on boards looking for people to help. So I let it go. It still bothers me a little to not have that 100% completion rate, particularly after getting the hardest of the trophies on my own.
There are too many other games out there I’d like to play, and there’s not enough time to play every thing I’d like to. And although I’d prefer to be a perfectionist and completist, I also don’t want to spend 3+ months on only one game, and end not not getting to play other games that I really want to see as a result.
I’m close to Drew’s age and I often feel the same way. Gaming has always been a part of my life but never the focus. I also have a particular type of game I enjoy. I hate multiplayer. I want a single-player experience that I can pick up and play alone and explore or battle at my own pace without worrying about who is going to pop in, who is going to play like a douchebag, or which one of my friends is available for co-op. Unfortunately single player campaigns on the level of the Arkham series, Bioshock, or Skyrim seem to be going the way of the dinosaur.
I recently finished Bioshock Infinite on 1999 Mode but I almost gave up during the final battle. I pushed through simply because I was determined to finish since I’d made it that far. I have to say that when I did finally beat the game (seems the key for me was simply to experiment with strategy), the feeling was immensely gratifying.
But I love Bioshock, so my investment in that series probably had more to do with my decision to follow it through than anything else. COD? Not even going to bother.
A few years ago when i bought my first console i played about 33 games platina 100% and lost my job because of this game madness.Nowadays i recently bought a ps4 and only play a few rounds of battlefield 4 once a week and get bored very soon because nothing changes and i dont have this WOW feeling anymore.I played Gta 5 but i cant see any difference in gameplay since Vice City (only better graphics and online mode added) and stoped playing after a few hours.Im done with gaming because i played to much games and cant discover anything new anymore.