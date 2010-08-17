‘Battleship’ casting, Toronto anticipation, and a wee bit of housekeeping

Yes, I know I owe you an “Inception” piece.

Fate has done its best to keep that piece from you. I blame a faceless conspiracy of shadowy people who booked last minute travel, sabotaged computer cords and hard drives, and who threw a ton of news in the way of me writing.

No excuse, I know. I seriously haven’t had a working computer since midday Saturday, though. I have had my notebooks with me, though, and I finished the piece in longhand. So now let me just get a little bit of news out of the way here this afternoon and then go to a charter school open house for Toshi, and then tonight, I can start to catch up, although the article itself will most likely be online late tomorrow.

It’s been a very cool weekend, by the way. I interviewed a legend, a guy who absolutely lived up to my every expectation, and spent some time looking at the work being done on what I anticipate is going be a monster holiday hit. Embargos being what they are, I’ll probably be able to share those stories with you right around the time of the home video release, but we’ll see what we can do.

I have another piece I’m working on that is a glimpse inside the recording and orchestration process with Michael Giacchino, which was an amazing afternoon recently, and I look forward to that sometime this week.

For now, though, I’m playing catch-up, looking at e-mail and headlines. And I’m sorry… I can’t stop laughing as I think about “Battleship,” which just announced that Brooklyn Decker joined the cast. Our EIC Greg Ellwood responded to the news when I told him with “I don’t know who that is.” Legions of horny boys do, though, thanks to her work as a Sports Illustrated cover girl and a Victoria’s Secret model. Latino Review broke the story that she was joining the cast, which also includes Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgaard, and Rhianna… in a story about a Naval battleship crew fighting an alien invasion. In other news, “Battleship” is now officially the “That sounds so silly I can’t wait” movie of 2011 for me. I hope Decker and Rhianna aren’t just playing girlfriends back on the mainland, but are actually right there in the combat. According to Borys Kit, Decker’s playing a character named Sam, described as “being able to ‘surf, fight, dance and crush the NY Times crossword puzzle. (She) has driven a motorcycle around the world twice.'” Kit also says she’s the love interest for Kitsch.

With Peter Berg directing, I’ll bet this is going to be a big giant delicious plate of cheese. No, not a plate. A platter. A party-sized platter. And if you want to know a lot more about it, go back and check out the sneak peek that Greg Ellwood wrote after touring an actual battleship with Berg. Good stuff.

That’s next year, though. Right now I’m genuinely excited about next month, when I’ll spend most of it on the road at the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. I’ll have a full piece about my picks for what I will be seeing at Toronto in the next few days, but just looking at the Midnight Madness announcement, I’m already sure I’ll see the martial arts freak-out “Bunraku,” James Wan’s “Insidious,” new movies by James Gunn and Brad Anderson, and, to my ENORMOUS PLEASURE AND DELIGHT, the new film “The Ward” from my favorite person I’ve ever called “boss,” John Carpenter.

Awesome line-up for the whole fest, though… not just the midnight titles. Danny Boyle’s “127 Hours” is a must, as is anything by John Sayles or Clint Eastwood, who are at the fest with “AMIGO” and “Hereafter.” I’m excited to see Will Ferrell at the fest with “Everything Must Go,” and I’m so curious to learn the truth about Casey Affleck’s “documentary” about Joaquin Phoenix, “I’m Still Here.” I’ve got to see “Passion Play” because of the Mitch Glazer/ Bill Murray thing, even though it’s already known as “that Mickey Rourke/Megan Fox” movie to most. And that’s just out of the latest batch of stuff they confirmed.

And then, of course, Toronto is showing “Let Me In,” which was also just announced as the opening night movie of Fantastic Fest, which I’ll be attending from the 22nd to the 30th of next month. And with that fest still keeping many of its titles a secret, I have a feeling I still don’t understand how truly awesome my next month of filmgoing will be.

I’ve got lots of things to post this week, but I know what my priority is. I have this dream of actually pressing “publish.” Or is it just a dream within a dream? Or a dream within both of those?

