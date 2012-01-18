‘Battleship’ director Peter Berg: Will Smith is ‘interested’ in making a ‘Hancock’ sequel

Grossing over $620 million in global receipts on a reported $150 million production budget, the 2008 superhero film “Hancock” was an undeniable blockbuster by any measure. Since then we haven’t heard much of anything about plans for a potential sequel, and with nearly four years between now and the original film’s release, it seems as if the “sell-by” date on a follow-up may have already passed.

Nevertheless, the film’s director Peter Berg – who is currently prepping for the release of his $200-million board-game adaptation “Battleship” – has indicated in a recent communication with the website Comic Book Movie that he believes a sequel to the film will eventually see the light of day.

“We’ve been talking about the sequel between us, Will Smith, [producers] Michael Mann and Akiva Goldman and myself,” said Berg. “We’re all interested, but we literally just have trouble getting into the same room at the same time. We did have a series of meetings last year and started to hash out an idea for sequel – and Will Smith actually had the idea – so I think it will happen, it’s just a question of timing.”

The question of whether anyone actually even cares to see a follow-up to the film at this point is, of course, another matter entirely. Perhaps the commercial performance of “Men in Black III” this summer will provide a better idea of the public’s appetite for Will Smith sequels?

