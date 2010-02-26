‘Battlestar Galactica’ favorite surfs to CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

Grace Park has washed up on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” pilot, playing a role which may include ample bathing suit time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Park will play Kono Kalakaulau, the niece of squad member Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim). The character is described as a champion surfer who gets recruited by Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) to join his elite branch of the Hawaii State Police.

You perhaps know Park from her long run as Lt. Sharon Valerii (and a variety of permutations) on Sci Fi Channel’s “Battlestar Galactica.” Audiences most recently saw Park in her regular role on “The Cleaner,” which aired for two seasons on A&E.

As the trade paper notes, this has been a fine spring already for the ladies of “Battlestar.” As soon as she escapes from “24,” Katee Sackhoff will do a drama pilot for ABC, while Tricia Helfer has a regular role on the upcoming second season of TNT’s “Dark Blue.”