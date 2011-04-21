‘Battlestar Galactica’ heading to BBC America

Looks like those frakkin’ toasters were right when they said “All this has happened before and all this will happen again.”

Get ready to re-live the whole “Battlestar Galactica” experience, as BBC American has just announced it will be airing all 80 hours of the hit Sci Fi Channel show.

The original miniseries, plus all four seasons of the hit show’s run will join the channel”s Supernatural Saturday line up starting Saturday, June 18, at 7:00pm ET/PT. The spin-off movies “Razor” and “The Plan,” not to mention the short-lived “Caprica” series, don’t seem to be a part of the deal.

In case you missed it, and be sure to order BBC America if you did, “Battlestar” is a re-imagining of the 1970s show, where the last remaining human survivors of a galaxy-wide genocide ban together to find at new home (“Earth”) while being pursued by their robotic Cylon attackers. As the show progresses, the humans, led by Admiral Adama (Edward James Olmos) and the Galactica crew, discover they may have misunderstood their enemies, their motives, and their connection to them.

The show also stars Katee Sackhoff (“24”), Mary McDonnell (“Independence Day,” “Scream 4”), James Callis (“Eureka”), former model/playmate Tricia Helfer, Grace Park (the new “Hawaii 5-0”) and Jamie Bamber (“Dollhouse”).

The re-imagining was developed by David Eick and Ronald D. Moore.

Meanwhile, new stories from the “Battlestar” universe will unfold in the upcoming “Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome” pilot, in which Luke Pasqualino (the U.K. “Skins”) will play a young Adama during the first Cylon War. Adama butts heads with his superior officer, Coker Ben Cotton (“Hellcats”), before they bond on a dangerous mission in Cylon territory. Lili Bordan (“Silent Witness”) plays Dr. Beka Kelly, a researcher who had a hand in creating the Cylons.