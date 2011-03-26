‘Battlestar Galactica’ vet Katee Sackhoff joins A&E’s ‘Longmire’ pilot

03.26.11 7 years ago

Former “Battlestar Galactica” badass Katee Sackhoff will star in the A&E drama pilot “Longmire,” reports Deadline.com.

Also being added to the cast are Cassidy Freeman (“Smallville”), Lou Diamond Phillips (recently seen on “Numb3rs”) and Bailey Chase (“Saving Grace”).

They join Robert Taylor (“Satisfaction”) in the project based on the Walt Longmire Mystery novels by Craig Johnson.

The pilot revolves around charming Wyoming sheriff Longmire (Taylor), who’s recovering from a personal tragedy. Sackhoff will play Vic, one of his deputies, whose urban worldview clashes with the slower pace of the sparsely populated county.

In addition to her fanboy favorite role as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on SyFy’s “Battlestar” reboot, Sackhoff has been seen on “24” and “CSI.”

 

