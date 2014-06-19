‘Battlestar Galactica’ vet Ronald D. Moore’s ‘Outlander’ will premiere at Comic-Con

Ronald D. Moore and STARZ's upcoming series “Outlander” is traveling to the San Diego Comic-Con.

The time travel romance will premiere at a red carpet gala event on Friday, July 25th at the Spreckels Theater during Comic-Con.

Cast and creators including Executive Producer Moore(“Battlestar Galactica”), author Diana Gabaldon, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek will be in attendance and do a panel session.



The series, adapted from Gabaldon's bestseller centers on a WWII combat nurse (Balfe) who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she falls in love.



“Outlander” premieres Saturday, August 9 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on STARZ.