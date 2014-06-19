‘Battlestar Galactica’ vet Ronald D. Moore’s ‘Outlander’ will premiere at Comic-Con

#SDCC
06.19.14 4 years ago

Ronald D. Moore and STARZ's upcoming series “Outlander” is traveling to the San Diego Comic-Con.

The time travel romance will premiere at a red carpet gala event on Friday, July 25th at the Spreckels Theater during Comic-Con.  

Cast and creators including Executive Producer Moore(“Battlestar Galactica”), author Diana Gabaldon, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek will be in attendance and do a panel session.
 
The series, adapted from Gabaldon's bestseller centers on a WWII combat nurse (Balfe) who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she falls in love. 
 
“Outlander” premieres Saturday, August 9 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on STARZ.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC
TAGSCaitriona BalfeComicCon 2014diana gabaldonGRAHAM MCTAVISHLotte VerbeekOUTLANDERRonald D. MooreSam HeughanSDCCStarzTobias Menzies

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP