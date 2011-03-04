‘Battlestar Galactica’ vets keep enlisting in Ron Moore’s ’17th Precinct’

03.04.11 7 years ago
The “Battlestar Galactica” reunion on the set of Ron Moore’s NBC pilot “17th District” just keeps getting bigger.
According to Deadline.com, Tricia Helfer is the latest veteran of Sci Fi Channel’s “Battlestar Galactica” to join Moore’s new NBC venture, which focuses on a fictional city in which law enforcement and the world of magic often clash.
Helfer’s character is Morgana, who the website describes as a “necromancer,” or the equivalent of a coroner in the Excelsior world.
Other “Battlestar Galactica” favorites previously cast in the pilot include James Callis and Jamie Bamber. 
Helfer has been one of TV’s busiest guest stars in recent years, doing work on shows like “Burn Notice,” “Chuck,” “Human Target,” “Warehouse 13,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Lie to Me,” “The Whole Truth” and, most recently, “No Ordinary Family.”

