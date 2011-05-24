‘Battlestar’ vet Edward James Olmos will investigate ‘Dexter’

Emmy-winning actor Edward James Olmos will join the cast of Showtime’s “Dexter” for its upcoming sixth season.
Showtime announced on Tuesday (May 25) that Olmos will play “a brilliant, charismatic professor of religious studies” on “Dexter,” which resumes production on May 25 and will return to TV this fall. The premium cable network didn’t reveal the exact number of episodes Olmos is contracted for.
Olmos joins a Season 6 guest cast that already includes Colin Hanks and the actor-rapper formerly known as Mos Def (currently known only as “Mos” apparently).
In recent years, Olmos has become best known for playing William Adama on Sci Fi’s “Battlestar Galactica.” An Emmy winner for “Miami Vice,” Olmos also picked up an Oscar nomination for “Stand and Deliver” and a Tony nomination for “Zoot Suit.” The “Blade Runner” veteran’s most recent credits include “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and “The Green Hornet.”

