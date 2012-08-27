Baumbach, Chase, De Palma, Kiarostami and Zemeckis set for NYFF programs

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced today a bunch more goodies for the upcoming 50th annual New York Film Festival. First up is the 2012 NYFF HBO Films Directors Dialogues feature, which will include fillmmakers Abbas Kiarostami (“Like Someone In Love”), David Chase (“Not Fade Away”) and Robert Zemeckis (“Flight”) as participants. The annual program pairs a director with a journalist as they discuss the filmmaker’s career, views on their own approach to making movies as well as the current state of the art of filmmaking.

Separately, the fourth edition On Cinema master class will feature two directors for the first time, who will share the stage for an expansive dialogue about influences, filmmaker choices and their own personal histories of cinema. Tapped for the program are Noah Baumbach (“Frances Ha”) and Brian De Palma (“Passion”). All five filmmakers’ respective films are featured on the NYFF slate.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that a director’s cut presentation of Frank Oz’s 1986 remake “Little Shop of Horrors” would be added to the Masterworks line-up along with restored versions of Federico Fellini’s “Fellini Satyricon,” Michael Cimino’s “Heaven’s Gate” (which is also set for Venice) and the world premiere of a new version of the long unseen Rolling Stones documentary “Charlie is My Darling” from director Peter Whitehead.

The whole program is just bursting at the seams this year. Talk about doing it up for your golden anniversary.

The 50th annual New York Film Festival runs September 28 – October 14.