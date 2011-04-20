BBC America bringing ‘Outcasts,’ ‘Bedlam’ to the U.S.

With the new season of “Doctor Who” premiering this Saturday on BBC America, the cable network has announced the new season of “Being Human,” and has set the premiere dates for two new series, “Outcasts” and “Bedlam.”Â

All three shows will air as part of BBC America’s Supernatural Saturday line up.Â Â

Supernatural drama “Being Human,” written and created by Toby Whithouse (“Doctor Who,” “Torchwood”), will be returning for a fourth season Spring 2012. The show stars Aidan Turner, Russell Tovey and Lenora Crichlow.

The new sci-fi drama “Outcasts” stars Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”), Liam Cunningham (“Clash Of The Titans”) and Hermione Norris (“MI-5”). It was created and written by Ben Richards and filmed in South Africa. “Outcasts” takes place in a desolate future “post-Earth era,” where survivors struggle for power and dominance. It premieres Saturday, June 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

BBC has already canceled “Outcasts” in the U.K., so this season will stand alone.

“Bedlam,” a co-production of BBC America and Red Productions, stars “Pop Idol” winner Will Young, Charlotte Salt (“The Tudors”) and Joanna Page (“Gavin & Stacey”).

It is written by Neil Jones, David Allison and Chris Parker, and executive produced by Nicola Schindler for Red Productions.

Â

“Bedlam,” as the name suggests, is about the inhabitants of an old apartment building that was once a 19th-century lunatic asylum, where the ghostly former patients return from the dead to haunt the living.

“Bedlam” premieres Saturday, October 8 at 9:00pm ET/PT.