BBC cut a beheading scene from this week”s “Doctor Who”

“In light of recent news events, we have made an edit to episode three out of respect,” says a BBC spokesperson, referring to recent news that journalist Steven Sotloff was executed by ISIS.

Fox is making an event series based on Carrie Underwood”s hit song “Two Black Cadillacs”

Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the six-hour series along with the former “Idol” winner, based on her 2012 hit song about a wife and mistress who conspire to kill the guy they”re both involved with after discovering the affair.

MTV greenlights a Ja Rule family reality show

“Follow the Rules,” from executive producer Queen Latifah, will be like “The Cosby Show” with a rapper as family patriarch.

Showtime for cord-cutters?

A CBS exec said today there is nothing preventing Showtime from offering its service to households without cable TV.

“SNL”s” Hanz & Franz make a comeback in a State Farm ad featuring Aaron Rodgers

Watch Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon pump up the Green Bay Packers QB.

“Portlandia” transforms Seth Meyers into a goth

For his one-year wedding anniversary, the “Late Night” host visited his band leader Fred Armisen in Oregon.

Erin Andrews” NFL on Fox predecessor notices that all “the new on-air people there are all young, blond and ‘hot””

Pam Oliver, whom Andrews replaced on the No. 1 NFL on Fox broadcast team, adds: “That”s not to say that Erin isn”t capable. I think she”s very capable.”

Travel Channel orders Ellen”s airport-themed “Hello Goodbye,” plus “Hotel Showdown”

“Hello Goodbye” will capture the personal moments people experience in airports.

“Sons of Anarchy” cigars are among the show”s new merchandise for Season 7

You can buy a “Sons of Anarchy” Zippo lighter with your SAMCRO cigar box.

Watch the latest “Arrow” trailer

“Ray Palmer's Got Super Swag!”

“CSI” creator settles divorce: He'll give his wife half his earnings from 3 “CSI” shows

Anthony Zuiker”s ex, Jennifer Zuiker, will also get a cut of “CSI: Cyber.” But he'll get to keep any money earned from future “CSI” spinoffs.

Richard Linklater is tonight”s TCM guest-programmer

The director of “Boyhood” and “Dazed and Confused” will kick things off tonight with Vincent Minnelli”s “Some Came Running,” followed by “The Asphalt Jungle” and “Fanny and Alexander.”