Beach Boys’ troubled lost album ‘SMiLE’ finally seeing the light of day

The Beach Boys’ fabled “SMiLE” album is finally hitting shelves, some forty years after recording was first started.

Capitol/EMI has collected the iconic band’s storied ’66 – ’67 sessions for the unfinished LP, with the participation of original Beach Boys Al Jardine, Mike Love, and “SMiLE” mastermind Brian Wilson, to be released in multiple formats November 1.

In multiple marathon recording sessions in 1966 and 1967, The Beach Boys recorded dozens of songs (many co-written by Van Dyke Parks) to appear on an album intended to be the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 1966 album, “Pet Sounds.” With Wilson’s unchecked depression and paranoia increasing, a ballooning budget and legal problems with Capitol, the unfinished recordings were ultimately shelved. The group then started on new material from scratch, with some versions of potential “SMiLE” songs being re-recorded later for subsequent releases. As envisaged by the ambitious Wilson, “SMiLE” was never released and became the ultimate “lost” album.

In 2004, Wilson released a solo album entitled “SMiLE,” featuring contemporary recordings of the album’s songs, with Wilson being backed by his touring band, including three members of the power pop group The Wondermints.

The upcoming 2 CD/double vinyl release, however, is culled from the original ’60s masters, and will include the album as originally intended, plus additional session highlights and bonus tracks, including demos and stereo re-mixes (I hope you like “Good Vibrations”).

For all the Mr. and Mrs. Moneybags out there, a bigger box set of “The SMiLE Sessions” will also include four CDs of additional audio from the sessions (featuring early song drafts, alternate takes, instrumental and vocals-only mixes, and studio chatter), two 7″ singles, and a 60-page hardbound book. On the group’s site, buyers can order other iterations of the set that include t-shirts, lithographs, autograph and even a custom-made “SMiLE” surfboard.

Here’s the complete track list. You can probably throw out those bootlegs now:

The SMiLE Sessions (2CD; Digital; iTunes LP)

CD ONE

SMiLE

1. Our Prayer (1:06)

2. Gee (0:51)

3. Heroes And Villains (4:53)

4. Do You Like Worms (Roll Plymouth Rock) (3:36)

5. I’m In Great Shape (0:29)

6. Barnyard (0:48)

7. My Only Sunshine (The Old Master Painter / You Are My Sunshine) (1:57)

8. Cabin Essence (3:32)

9. Wonderful (2:04)

10. Look (Song For Children) (2:31)

11. Child Is Father Of The Man (2:14)

12. Surf’s Up (4:12)

13. I Wanna Be Around / Workshop (1:23)

14. Vega-Tables (3:49)

15. Holidays (2:33)

16. Wind Chimes (3:06)

17. The Elements: Fire (Mrs. O’Leary’s Cow) (2:35)

18. Love To Say Dada (2:32)

19. Good Vibrations (4:13)

Bonus Tracks

20. You’re Welcome (1:08)

21. Heroes And Villains (Stereo Mix) (4:53)

22. Heroes And Villains Sections (Stereo Mix) (7:16)

23. Vega-Tables Demo (1:46)

24. He Gives Speeches (1:14)

25. Smile Backing Vocals Montage (8:30)

26. Surf’s Up 1967 (Solo Version) (4:09)

27. Psycodelic Sounds: Brian Falls Into A Piano (1:30)

CD TWO

1. Our Prayer “Dialog” (9/19/66) (3:02)

2. Heroes And Villains: Part 1 (3:08)

3. Heroes And Villains: Part 2 (4:18)

4. Heroes And Villains: Children Were Raised (1/27/67) (2:07)

5. Heroes And Villains: Prelude To Fade (2/15/67) (3:42)

6. My Only Sunshine (11/14/66) (6:52)

7. Cabin Essence (10/3/66) (5:19)

8. Surf’s Up: 1st Movement (11/4/66) (4:55)

9. Surf’s Up: Piano Demo (12/15/66) (3:53)

10. Vega-Tables: Fade (4/12/67) (5:25)

11. The Elements: Fire session (11/28/66) (8:27)

12. Cool, Cool Water (Version 2) (10/26-10/29/67) (3:32)

13. Good Vibrations Session Highlights (8:20)

