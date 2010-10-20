Beastie Boys scrapping ‘Hot Sauce Committee Part 1,’ continue with ‘Part 2’

With little other info, the Beastie Boys have announced that they’re delaying “indefinitely” their release of “Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 album,” but are still on track to unleash “Part 2” on time, in Spring 2011.
The announcement was made in a short post on the trio’s website within the last day.
The veteran hip-hop and experimental rock group perhaps felt compelled to address their goings-on, after reports surfaced that Adam “MCA” Yauch — who has been battling cancer — was “feeling better” and that the band could be back in the studio.
“Mike is back mixing his record, which means Adam Y is feeling better,” wrote Mike D’s wife Tamra Davis on her cooking website [via Consequence of Sound].
Yauch was diagnosed with having a tumor in his salivary gland last summer. It has been a number of months since he, MCA or Ad-Rock have released an update on the state of his health.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Join The Discussion: Log In With