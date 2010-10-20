Beastie Boys scrapping ‘Hot Sauce Committee Part 1,’ continue with ‘Part 2’

#Beastie Boys
10.20.10 8 years ago

With little other info, the Beastie Boys have announced that they’re delaying “indefinitely” their release of “Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 album,” but are still on track to unleash “Part 2” on time, in Spring 2011.

The announcement was made in a short post on the trio’s website within the last day.

The veteran hip-hop and experimental rock group perhaps felt compelled to address their goings-on, after reports surfaced that Adam “MCA” Yauch — who has been battling cancer — was “feeling better” and that the band could be back in the studio.

“Mike is back mixing his record, which means Adam Y is feeling better,” wrote Mike D’s wife Tamra Davis on her cooking website [via Consequence of Sound].

Yauch was diagnosed with having a tumor in his salivary gland last summer. It has been a number of months since he, MCA or Ad-Rock have released an update on the state of his health.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beastie Boys
TAGSadam yauchBEASTIE BOYSHot Sauce Committeehot sauce committee part 1MCA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP