Beastie Boys unveil ‘Hot Sauce Committee Part 2’ tracklist, ‘Part 1’s’ disappearance

After posting a bit of news on the “Hot Sauce Committee” albums last week, the Beastie Boys have stepped forward with further details on the “Part 2” release today.

The trio has confirmed that “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2” will drop in Spring 2011 and will include guest spots from Nas and Santigold. They’ve committed to a tracklist — a tracklist that was originally intended for the now-shelved “Part 1.”

“I know it’s weird and confusing, but at least we can say unequivocally that Hot Sauce Committee Part 2 is coming out on time, which is more than I can say about Part 1, and really is all that matters in the end,” Adam “MCA” Yauch said in a statement. “We just kept working and working on various sequences for part 2, and after a year and half of spending days on end in the sequencing room trying out every possible combination, it finally became clear that this was the only way to make it work. Strange but true, the final sequence for Hot Sauce Committee Part 2 works best with all its songs replaced by the 16 tracks we originally had lined up in pretty much the same order we had them in for Hot Sauce Committee Part 1. So we’ve come full circle.”

So, is that to say, there will never be “Part 1?” Or perhaps it will be renamed?

No telling, though it is perhaps symbolic that it was MCA who’s doing the talking: the Beastie was diagnosed with cancer last year and little news has come out since then of his condition. It seems to indicate his participation, creation and activation: Good to hear MCA’s on duty.

The excitement builds, too, as there’s the mention of touring for 2011. And after being mostly blank last week, the Beastie Boys website is back up and in effect. No other big news on that tip, though Adam “A-Rock” Horovitz notes in a post “WE ARE BACK ! with a new site, new attitude, and a fresh crisp look for the fall season.” Yes, the link to the Jonas Brothers was his.

Here is the tracklist for “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2”:

1. Tadlock’s Glasses

2. B-Boys In The Cut

3. Make Some Noise

4. Nonstop Disco Powerpack

5. OK

6. Too Many Rappers (featuring NAS)

7. Say It

8. The Bill Harper Collection

9. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win (featuring Santigold)

10. Long Burn The Fire

11. Funky Donkey

12. Lee Majors Come Again

13. Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament

14. Pop Your Balloon

15. Crazy Ass Sh*t

16. Here’s A Little Something For Ya