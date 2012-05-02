‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ teases its cinematic wonder in new preview

Alright art house moviegoers, breathe easy. You’ve made it through those annual few months between the Academy Awards and the summer season which is traditionally the dumping ground of bad indies. With summer just around the corner you’re about to enjoy a major uptick in quality flicks thanks to the usually reliable Sundance Film Festival product machine.

One of the best films of the year so far and the grand jury prize winner at Sundance this past January is Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” I raved about Zeitlin’s impressive debut in my review from Park City and its one of the few films from the festival I’m actually looking forward to seeing again (and that says more about this year’s crop of films at Sundance than “Wild” itself).

For all of you who have been wondering what all the hype about “Beasts” was about here’s your first look at the trailer embedded in the bottom of this post. Or you can watch it on iTunes. It’s worth noting this isn’t an easy film to condense into a 2-minute preview. Especially when you’re trying to market the picture to a broad audience. That being said, it’s an OK trailer. Personally, I would have gone a bit more unconventional with it, but if this gets people to the theater? So be it.

“Beasts” will be screening for the International press at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. The picture will also screen for Los Angelenos in June at a the 2012 LA Film Fest before its limited debut on June 27.

