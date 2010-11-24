Beatles sell millions on iTunes: Which album and song moved the most?

A week has passed since the Fab Four hit Apple”s iTunes, the first time they”ve appeared in any digital retailers” shop. And the conclusion? People still love The Beatles.

iTunes moved 450,000 copies of Beatles albums – all 13 titles total – and two million songs, internationally. In the U.S., that was 119,000 albums and 1.4 million single tunes, according to Apple.

The best-selling single was “Here Comes the Sun” (notably, a George Harrison tune) and “Abbey Road” was the best-selling album.

The 13 Beatles albums, “Past Masters” boxed set, “The Red Collection” and “The Blue Collection” were added on Nov. 16, and all but three of those were in the top 200 of the itunes sales chart.