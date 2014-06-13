‘Beauty’ with Emma Watson loses director Guillermo Del Toro

(CBR)

Heartbreak in fairy tale land: Guillermo del Toro has backed away from his planned “Beauty and the Beast” adaptation.

The “Pacific Rim” and “Crimson Peak” director had been attached to helm “Beauty” for Warner Bros, but Deadline now reports he has withdrawn from the job. “Harry Potter” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” actress Emma Watson remains attached to the lead role in the live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

Although del Toro won”t direct “Beauty,” he remains involved in the project, having written the script and continuing as a producer. The search is under way to find a new director.