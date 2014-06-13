‘Beauty’ with Emma Watson loses director Guillermo Del Toro

#Guillermo del Toro
and 06.13.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

Heartbreak in fairy tale land: Guillermo del Toro has backed away from his planned “Beauty and the Beast” adaptation.

The “Pacific Rim” and “Crimson Peak” director had been attached to helm “Beauty” for Warner Bros, but Deadline now reports he has withdrawn from the job. “Harry Potter” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” actress Emma Watson remains attached to the lead role in the live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

Although del Toro won”t direct “Beauty,” he remains involved in the project, having written the script and continuing as a producer. The search is under way to find a new director.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro
TAGSbeautyBeauty And The BeastEmma WatsonGUILLERMO DEL TORO

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP