Beck hits the road in April

Beck, whose new album, “Morning Phase, garnered some of the best reviews of his career, will take the album on the road.

The Southern California musician hits the road April 9 in a theater and festival tour that kicks off at Santa Barbara, Calif.”s Arlington Theater.

Stops include the Coachella, Firefly, Pitchfork and Forecastle Festivals, as well as a number of 2,000-3,000-seat theaters before concluding July 20 in Louisville. One international date, Isle of Wight”s Bestival, is also on the docket for September.

