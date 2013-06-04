Listen: Beck releases single ‘Defriended’ ahead of two new album releases

Beck apparently has two new albums in the works, and has preceded them with a mostly-electronic, non-album single “Defriended.”

After it leaked a couple of days ago, the songwriter posted the song to his website, linking to a new Rolling Stone report: in it, a “source” says that Beck is working on not just one new, acoustic album as previously reported, but a second set as well, a “proper” follow-up to his last album “Modern Guilt” (2008).

The acoustic album will drop this fall, after he hits select cities on a mixed tour. He’s playing six cities solo acoustic, with a full band or as part of a Song Reader performance with Jarvis Cocker and a half-dozen other noteables. RS also says fans should expect more acoustic dates to be added. No word on when the second album will appear.

As for “Defriended,” it’s out as a solitary single for the summer, tapping into that Animal Collective vein that “the kids” go wild for. His pining for “Karen” in a wash of vocals make it sound like somebody did a cleaning-out on Facebook.