Beck releases two tunes via Jack White’s Third Man Records on May 28

Beck will release “I Just Started Hating Some People Today” backed with “Blue Randy” on May 28 via Jack White”s Third Man Records Blue Series.

The long-absent singer recorded the tracks last year in Nashville while working on his new album. The pair of songs “spontaneously came together…on Beck”s final day in Nashville,” according to a press release. Still no word on a release date for the new album.

The tunes, available on iTunes and thirdmanrecords.com digitally, will also be available on vinyl, including a limited run of 100 Tri-Color 7-inches exclusively sold at Randy Records in Salt Lake City on June 2. Another 50 will randomly be inserted in mail orders for the single placed through Third Man.

In addition to producing the two songs, White plays drums on the tunes as well.

While it”s been four years since Beck”s last full album, 2008″s “Modern Guilt,” he”s been teasing fans with one-off dates and scattered song. He recently contributed a cover of the song “Corrina, Corrina” to a compilation for maternal-health advocacy organization Every Mother Counts, as well as contributed a song, “Looking for a Sign,” to the movie, “Jeff, Who Lives At Home.”

Beck will play the Aug. 10-12 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco”s Golden Gate Park this summer, along with fellow headliners Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Metallica, Jack White, Foo Fighters, and Stevie Wonder.