Beck reveals release date for ‘Morning Phase’

Beck released a video today that shows the loving pressing of a vinyl copy of his forthcoming album, “Morning Phase,” and reveals a Feb. 25 release date.

It also confirms the track listing – by the engineer holding up Side 1 and Side 2 of the vinyl and the Capitol Records logo.

“Morning Phase” will be Beck”s first album of new material since 2008″s “Modern Guilt” and is being compared stylistically to his 2002 set, “Sea Change.” “Blue Moon,” The song playing on the video certainly confirms that. The track, which will come out as a single on Monday, according to Billboard, is also on the “Girls: Volume 2” soundtrack to the HBO series.

Beck told an Argentinian news service that part of the reason for his long absence was a spinal injury that has been very slow to heal, and his issues with streaming sites, such as Spotify, and the rates they pay artists.

“Morning Phase”s” track listing:

“Cycle”

“Morning”

“Heart Is A Drum”

“Say Goodbye”

“Blue Moon”

“Unforgiven”

“Wave”

“Don”t Let It Go”

“Blackbird Chain”

“Phase”

“Turn Away”

“Country Down”

“Warning Light”