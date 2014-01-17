Beck reveals release date for ‘Morning Phase’

01.17.14 5 years ago

Beck released a video today that shows the loving pressing of a vinyl copy of his forthcoming album, “Morning Phase,” and reveals a Feb. 25 release date.

It also confirms the track listing – by the engineer holding up Side 1 and Side 2 of the vinyl and the Capitol Records logo.

“Morning Phase” will be Beck”s first album of new material since 2008″s “Modern Guilt”  and is being compared stylistically to his 2002 set, “Sea Change.” “Blue Moon,” The song playing on the video certainly confirms that. The track, which will come out as a single on Monday, according to Billboard, is also on the “Girls: Volume 2” soundtrack to the HBO series.

Beck told an Argentinian news service that part of the reason for his long absence was a spinal injury that has been very slow to heal, and his issues with streaming sites, such as Spotify, and the rates they pay artists.

“Morning Phase”s” track listing:

“Cycle”
“Morning”
“Heart Is A Drum”
“Say Goodbye”
“Blue Moon”
“Unforgiven”
“Wave”
“Don”t Let It Go”
“Blackbird Chain”
“Phase”
“Turn Away”
“Country Down”
“Warning Light”

 

Around The Web

TAGSbeckBlue MoonFebruary 25Morning PhaseRELEASE DATE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP