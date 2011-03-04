Becki Newton picks a CBS comedy pilot

03.04.11
Becki Newton, one of the most in-demand actresses of the past two pilot seasons, has chosen her spring project, an untitled comedy for CBS.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Ugly Betty” veteran has landed one of the leads in the pilot formerly known as “Home Grown” from “That ’70s Show” creators Jackie and Jeff Filgo.
The pilot focuses on a husband and father who lives under the same roof as his wife, recently widowed mother, fully grown daughter (Newton) and her son.
The pilot will be directed by busy sitcom veteran Andy Ackerman.
Last development season, Newton landed one of the lead, recurring roles in the NBC romantic comedy “Love Bites,” which was ordered to series and scheduled for the fall, before being pushed to midseason and then never mentioned again by the network.
Obviously the possibility exists that NBC might eventually decide to air “Love Bites” and that it might be a huge hit. In that somewhat absurd and totally hypothetical case, this CBS pilot would be in second position for Newton’s services. Heck, it could happen…

