Beetee interrupts the President’s latest ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ message

At the end of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Panem was in a panic with more and more people looking to Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) for inspiration.

But you'd never know if from President Snow's latest bit of propaganda.

As a followup to his earlier speech, Snow (Donald Sutherland) claims that Panem has never have been more unified as a nation, reminding the disparate districts to stay together as one. To prove his point, he's flanked by two of Katniss' allies.



Everything goes as planned, until that rebellious Beetee guy (Jeffrey Wright) breaks in with a pirated message from District 13.

Watch it here:





Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Beetee reminds us, “The Mockingjay lives,” but we may not actually see Lawrence in one of these promos for a few more weeks.

For now, we'll just have to wonder what's going on with Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Johanna (Jena Malone).

And here's the latest portrait of President Snow. Feel free to boo it.

The final two “Hunger” films also star Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Natalie Dormer, Julianne Moore and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part I” opens November 21, with Part II following in 2015.