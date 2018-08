Finally, the “Beetlejuice” sequel we deserve.

Michael Keaton is out because he's too busy with “Birdman,” but Funny Or Die has graciously provided us with a worthy replacement in Natasha Lyonne. Duh!

The “Orange is the New Black” star shows us she's spooky as hell in this update of our favorite Winona Ryder movie. Besides “Heathers,” I mean. And “The Age of Innocence.” And “Little Women.” OK, it's only a fairly good Winona Ryder movie. Whatever. Go Natasha!