Behold: Instagram sensation Yogurt the Pirate Dog will melt your cold, dead heart

09.30.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Yogurt the Pirate Dog is an adorable female chihuahua with one eye and an inspiring attitude (sample quote: “My life is not perfect but I am still grateful”), and she wants you to follow her on Instagram. Also, Yogurt says not to worry about that silly ol’ government shutdown because aww look, she’s wearing a little miniature tiara!

(via Mashable)

