Bella Heathcote to lead Brett Easton Ellis’ ‘The Curse of Downer’s Grove’

Brett Easton Ellis (“American Psycho”) and director Derick Martini (“Lymelife”) are teaming for the new psychological thriller “The Curse of Downer’s Grove.”

Bella Heathcote (“Dark Shadows”), and Lucas Till (“X-Men: First Class”) and Penelope Mitchell (“Hemlock Grove”) are set to star.

The film, currently in development, will begin production in spring of this year. “The Curse of Downers Grove” takes place in a small town, where Chrissie Swanson (Heathcote) fears she’s the next victim of the titular town curse that claims the life of one high school senior each year.

Heathcote was recently seen in David Chase’s “Not Fade Away.” Till will soon co-star in “Paranoia,” alongside Gary Oldman, Harrison Ford and Liam Hemsworth.

Best known as a novelist, Ellis also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan erotic thriller “The Canyons.”