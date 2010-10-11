Belle and Sebastian, Sufjan Stevens, Trent Reznor lead Oct. 12 new music

Indie rock fans will delight in the Oct. 12 release slate that includes new sets from Antony & the Johnsons, Belle & Sebastian and Sufjan Stevens. Country connoisseurs have a new collection from Darius Rucker and from burgeoning family act The Band Perry.

Antony & the Johnsons, â€œSwanlightsâ€ (Secretly Canadian): Chamber pop group features Bjork on new set, which comes complete with an 144-page book with singer Antony Hegarty’s artwork and photography.

The Band Perry, â€œThe Band Perryâ€ (Republic Nashville): Awkwardly-named brothers/sister country act already have two hits on their hands from their debut set, â€œHip to My Heartâ€ and â€œIf I Die Young.â€

Belle & Sebastian, â€œWrite About Loveâ€ (Matador): Scottish band’s eighth full-length set is its first in four years and reteams the Stuart Murdoch-led group with â€œThe Life Pursuit’sâ€ producer Tony Hoffer. Guests include actress Carey Mulligan, as well as Norah Jones.

Far East Movement, â€œFree Wiredâ€ (Cherrytree/Interscope): Electro hop group has a smash on its hands with â€œLike a G6,â€ and there’s likely more where that came from with such guests as Keri Hilson, Lil Jon and Snoop Dogg.

Â

The Orb feat. David Gilmour, “Metallic Spheres” (Columbia): Electronica pioneers pair with Pink Floyd’s Gilmour on this double set; the second disc is recorded in 3D surround sound, for what it’s worth.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, â€œThe Social Networkâ€ soundtrack (Null/Alliance Entertainment): Edgy, electronic soundtrack to â€œThe Social Networkâ€ has Oscar buzz.



Darius Rucker, â€œCharleston, SC 1966â€ (Capitol Nashville): Hootie & the Blowfish leader follows up his first country album with a new self-penned set that hits all the usual country cliches.

The Secret Sisters, â€œThe Secret Sistersâ€ (Beladroit/Universal): Muscle Shoals, Ala.-based siblings, Laura and Lydia Rogers bring that old family spirit to a largely acoustic classic country set. The album was produced by T Bone Burnett, while Jack White produced first single, â€œBig River.â€

Sufjan Stevens, The Age of Adzâ€ (Asthmatic Kitty): Stevens turns in his familiar, largely acoustic soundÂ for a new groove with hip-hop beats and layered electronics.

Various Artists, â€œThe Vampire Dairiesâ€ soundtrack (Virgin/EMI): Why should â€œTwilightâ€ and â€œTrue Bloodâ€ have all the fun? Hit TV show’s soundtrack features previously-unreleased tracks from Smashing Pumpkins and Gorillaz, as well as cuts from Tears for Fears, Kate Bush, Bat for Lashes and others.