Belle and Sebastian, Sufjan Stevens, Trent Reznor lead Oct. 12 new music

10.11.10 8 years ago

Indie rock fans will delight in the Oct. 12 release slate that includes new sets from Antony & the Johnsons, Belle & Sebastian and Sufjan Stevens. Country connoisseurs have a new collection from Darius Rucker and from burgeoning family act The Band Perry.

Antony & the Johnsons, â€œSwanlightsâ€ (Secretly Canadian): Chamber pop group features Bjork on new set, which comes complete with an 144-page book with singer Antony Hegarty’s artwork and photography.

The Band Perry, â€œThe Band Perryâ€ (Republic Nashville): Awkwardly-named brothers/sister country act already have two hits on their hands from their debut set, â€œHip to My Heartâ€ and â€œIf I Die Young.â€

Belle & Sebastian, â€œWrite About Loveâ€ (Matador): Scottish band’s eighth full-length set is its first in four years and reteams the Stuart Murdoch-led group with â€œThe Life Pursuit’sâ€ producer Tony Hoffer. Guests include actress Carey Mulligan, as well as Norah Jones.

Far East Movement, â€œFree Wiredâ€ (Cherrytree/Interscope): Electro hop group has a smash on its hands with â€œLike a G6,â€ and there’s likely more where that came from with such guests as Keri Hilson, Lil Jon and Snoop Dogg.
The Orb feat. David Gilmour, “Metallic Spheres” (Columbia): Electronica pioneers pair with Pink Floyd’s Gilmour on this double set; the second disc is recorded in 3D surround sound, for what it’s worth.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, â€œThe Social Networkâ€ soundtrack (Null/Alliance Entertainment): Edgy, electronic soundtrack to â€œThe Social Networkâ€ has Oscar buzz.

Darius Rucker, â€œCharleston, SC 1966â€ (Capitol Nashville): Hootie & the Blowfish leader follows up his first country album with a new self-penned set that hits all the usual country cliches.

The Secret Sisters, â€œThe Secret Sistersâ€ (Beladroit/Universal): Muscle Shoals, Ala.-based siblings, Laura and Lydia Rogers bring that old family spirit to a largely acoustic classic country set. The album was produced by T Bone Burnett, while Jack White produced first single, â€œBig River.â€

Sufjan Stevens, The Age of Adzâ€ (Asthmatic Kitty): Stevens turns in his familiar, largely acoustic soundÂ  for a new groove with hip-hop beats and layered electronics.

Various Artists, â€œThe Vampire Dairiesâ€ soundtrack (Virgin/EMI): Why should â€œTwilightâ€ and â€œTrue Bloodâ€ have all the fun? Hit TV show’s soundtrack features previously-unreleased tracks from Smashing Pumpkins and Gorillaz, as well as cuts from Tears for Fears, Kate Bush, Bat for Lashes and others.

TAGSantony and the johnsonsBelle and Sebastiandarius ruckerDavid GilmourFar East Movementpink floydsufjan stevensthe band perrythe orbtrent reznorVAMPIRE DIARIES

