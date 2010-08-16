Belle and Sebastian to ‘Write About Love’ on new album, confirm release date

Last month, we surmised that Belle and Sebastian were preparing a release for this fall, with all the festival and tour stop announcements and what-have-you.

We’re happy to report we were right. The band has confirmed “Write About Love,” its eighth full-length, for release on Oct. 12.

The album cover, featured here, keeps with the monochromatic theme that their other sets have boasted.

In a little taste-teaser for the new set, the band posted a short video on its site, featuring a snippet of new song “I Want the World to Stop.” Hopefully the track is as pretty as the video looks.

“We got together last week with a few gallant lads and lassies, and we’ve recorded the first part of the B&S TV show that we’ve been hinting at,” wrote frontman Stuart Murdoch.

TV show, eh? No further details have been revealed, so no telling if the show is for actual broadcast television or is to keep to the confines of the internet.

Tour dates are posted below the video. Onsale information can be found here.

Belle and Sebastian’s last album, “The Life Pursuit,” was released in 2006.

September 2010

* September 30th NEW YORK, Williamsburg Waterfront

October 2010

* October 3rd LOS ANGELES, Hollywood Palladium

* October 7th MEXICO CITY, Vive Cuervo Salón

* October 8th MEXICO CITY, Vive Cuervo Salón

* October 9th GUADALAJARA, Teatro Estudio Cavaret

* October 11th CHICAGO, Chicago Theatre

* October 12th TORONTO, Massey Hall

* October 14th WASHINGTON DC, DAR Constitution Hall

* October 15th BOSTON, Wang Theatre

* October 17th SAN FRANCISCO, Treasure Island Festival

* October 19th PORTLAND, Arlene Schnitzer Hall

* October 20th SEATTLE, Benaroya Hall

