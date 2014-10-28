Belle & Sebastian walk ‘The Party Line’ with new song

10.28.14 4 years ago

Scottish twee veterans Belle & Sebastian have been looking back on their prolific career lately, having recently initiated a series of reissues of their previous albums.

But the group — led by “God Help the Girl” architect Stuart Murdoch — aren't content to just relive their glory days; they have a new album called “Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance” slated for January, and have just released the set's first single, “The Party Line.”

By the time the new album hits stores, it will have been nearly five years since B&S' last proper album, “Write About Love,” was released. If the new tune is any indication, “Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance” will be living up to its title as a party-ready record.

It's a synth-driven, danceable jam which is part of the band's continuing evolution from the more '60s-influenced melancholia of their early work, when even their most upbeat songs were bittersweet affairs. 

Listen to it here.

And here's the typically dramatic and compelling single artwork:

“Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance” will be released January 20.

Check out their extensive tourdates in Europe, Asia and North America here.

Around The Web

TAGSBELLE & SEBASTIANGirls In Peacetime Want To DanceStevie JacksonStuart MurdochThe Party Line

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP