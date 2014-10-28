Belle & Sebastian walk ‘The Party Line’ with new song

Scottish twee veterans Belle & Sebastian have been looking back on their prolific career lately, having recently initiated a series of reissues of their previous albums.

But the group — led by “God Help the Girl” architect Stuart Murdoch — aren't content to just relive their glory days; they have a new album called “Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance” slated for January, and have just released the set's first single, “The Party Line.”

By the time the new album hits stores, it will have been nearly five years since B&S' last proper album, “Write About Love,” was released. If the new tune is any indication, “Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance” will be living up to its title as a party-ready record.

It's a synth-driven, danceable jam which is part of the band's continuing evolution from the more '60s-influenced melancholia of their early work, when even their most upbeat songs were bittersweet affairs.

“Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance” will be released January 20.

Check out their extensive tourdates in Europe, Asia and North America here.