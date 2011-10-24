Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reuniting on Whitey Bulger Mobster flick

They have been producing and screenwriting partners, but it’s been quite awhile since Ben Affleck and Matt Damon appeared on screen together. The two buddies first set the industry on fire when “Good Will Hunting” debuted in 1997 and ended up with an original screenplay Academy Award in the process (of course, their lack of writing in the years since has only fueled rumors they had a lot of help on the script, but that’s another story). While the media often had the two Boston natives joined at the hip, the only other films they have starred in together in is Kevin Smith’s “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Meanwhile, Damon has had a very steady and successful career thanks to the “Ocean Eleven” and “Bourne” films, but Affleck suffered through a good decade of up and downs. Now that Affleck has made a name for himself as a successful director with “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Town,” both gents have publicly stated they expect to work together again soon. That time appears to be now.

Warner Bros. announced today they have recruited the duo to produce a movie about Whitey Bulger, one of the most feared Boston mobsters ever, who was recently arrested in Los Angeles after almost 17 years on the run from authorities. Affleck will direct the picture and co-star while Damon is set to play Bulger himself. Damon, of course, also starred in “The Departed” which was inspired by Bugler’s life.

Casey Affleck, who also starred in “Hunting,” “Gone Baby Gone” and alongside Damon in the “Ocean’s” films as well as Gus Van Sants’ “Gerry,” will also appear in the picture. The screenplay is being written by “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos'” Terrence Winter.

In a statement from Warner Bros., Affleck noted, “Matt and I have been looking for something to do together for some time,” Affleck said. “We”ve heard about Whitey Bulger since we were kids, and we are excited by the prospect of putting it on screen.”

It’s unclear how far reaching Affleck and Winter’s take on Bugler’s life will be, but we’re guessing it will provide Damon another Oscar bait performance on his resume.

Affleck is currently filming “Argo” for producer George Clooney and has been rumored to direct “The Stand” for Warner Bros. as well. Damon will appear in Cameron Crowe’s” We Bought A Zoo” in Dec.



For year round entertainment commentary and awards season news follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.