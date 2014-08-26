Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike exchange vows in new ‘Gone Girl’ TV spot

The “for better or for worse” part of the traditional wedding vow gets stretched to the breaking point in this new TV spot for David Fincher's upcoming thriller “Gone Girl.”

After flashing back to a quick meet-cute between future spouses Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike), Amy goes missing and the questions roll in. Where is she? Was she murdered? Did Nick kill her for the insurance money? How will co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry fair in such dark territory?

Based on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn, the dim and gritty-looking “Gone” looks like it'll fit in nicely with such other feel-good Fincher flicks like “Seven,” “Fight Club,” “Zodiac,” “The Social Network” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

The brief clip also gives us a glimpse of co-stars Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit and hear a snippet of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score.

“Gone Girl” opens October 3.