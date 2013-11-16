Ben Affleck calls Batkid ‘Best Batman ever’

11.16.13 5 years ago

Ben Affleck already had some big boots to fill when it was announced that he’ll be playing Batman in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel “Batman vs. Superman,” but the actor has revealed that his favorite Caped Crusader of all time is none other than Batkid.

Batkid is, of course, the five-year-old San Francisco boy named Miles who was diagnosed with leukemia, was turned into Batkid through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and stole the hearts of people everywhere this week, including the new Batman himself. 

On Saturday afternoon, Affleck Tweeted, “Batkid. Best Batman ever.  #SFBatKid #MakeAWish @SFWish”

We’re convinced that Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Christian Bale would doubtlessly agree.

Affleck will don the cape and cowl in Zack Snyder’s 2015 “Man of Steel” sequel, with Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman.

“Batman vs. Superman” opens July 17, 2015.

