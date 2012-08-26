Ben Affleck denies ‘Justice League’ rumors

Ben Affleck is not getting back into the superhero game – at least for the moment.

“I’m not working on the Justice League,” said the “Argo” actor/director in a recent interview, addressing previous reports that he was in talks with Warner Bros. to direct the DC superhero flick. “One of the problems with entertainment web sites is that they need to fill pages, and that’s how rumours get started.”

Allegations that Affleck was approached for the adaptation surfaced earlier this month in Variety, leading to speculation that the filmmaker was in fact seriously considering the job. But as pointed out by Canadian website 24 Hours, who scored the interview in question, Affleck didn’t flat-out deny his interest in the film, or that talks had occurred – he simply states he isn’t currently working on the project. Make of that what you will.

Affleck’s first exposure to the superhero genre came with his title role in Fox’s 2003 effort “Daredevil,” based on the Marvel comic-book character of the same name. Though the film received only a lukewarm response from critics, it went on to become a moderate success at the box-office – enough to justify the flop 2005 spin-off “Elektra” starring Affleck’s now-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck’s third feature directorial effort “Argo” (in which he also stars) opens October 12.

Do you think Affleck would be a good choice for “Justice League”? Sound off in the comments.