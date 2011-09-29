Ben Affleck-directed ‘Argo’ plans release date

Team “Argo” is ready to strike.

Warner Bros has set a release date of September 14, 2012 for the Ben Affleck-directed hostage thriller “Argo.”

In addition to helming, Affleck is starring with Alan Arkin, Bryan Cranston, Kyle Chandler, Tate Donovan and John Goodman in the film, based on the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. In the film, an ace CIA team poses as a Hollywood film crew in order to rescue six Americans being held in Iran.

Affleck previously directed the critically acclaimed “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Town.” The latter also opened in September, and became a hit that also earned an Oscar nom for co-star Jeremy Renner. WB is likely hoping that releasing by releasing it in September, “Argo” have a similar success story.

As an actor, he was recently seen in “Extract” and “Company Men.”After ‘Argo,’ Affleck the Director will tackle the POV action film “Line of Sight.”