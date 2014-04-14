Ben Affleck looks great in the first moody trailer for Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’

There's a cover version of “She” that Elvis Costello recorded for “Notting Hill” that positively floors me every time I hear it. I think Costello has one of the great male signing voices of the last 40 years, and that song is positively perfect for him, full of longing and regret and that particular blend of joy and pain that distinguishes the best love stories. It's not a song he wrote, though. It was first recorded by Charles Aznavour in the '70s, and he did versions in several different languages.
I've always wanted to use the Costello version in a particular film. I've had it in my head since I wrote a scene in a script at least a decade ago, and since then, I've hoped that no one would use it, that it would pretty much completely fade away. And now David Fincher's gone and ruined that for me, and even worse, I can't be mad about it because he did it so damn well.
Richard Butler, the lead singer of the Psychedelic Furs, is the performer of the version that's in the “Gone Girl” trailer, and while I don't think his version is remotely as effective, it's perfect for the trailer, and the rushed, almost off-key vocals capture some of the weird, off-center anxiety that is so obviously part of Fincher's adaptation of the massive best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn.
Flynn wrote the screenplay for the adaptation, and the draft I read was remarkably faithful to the ideas in the book, while still making some major adaptation choices. It read like a great character-driven mystery, but it looks like Fincher is aiming for something more than that. His film looks to be playing up the way the media feeds off of the human suffering that makes up stories like this. A beautiful wife who is missing, a husband who was sleeping around, and a story that simply doesn't add up… that's catnip for TV news. There are parasites who make their whole careers by leeching off of the sorrow and the agony that families go through when they go through this sort of event. Nancy Grace, for example, is a real-life vampire, a despicable piece of garbage who practically cheers when some poor white girl has something awful happen to them, and while the book certainly took some shots at that part of the culture, Fincher's whole trailer seems to really crank it up.
Good. Ben Affleck is the perfect guy to star in the film and play this part, a guy who finds himself being slowly flayed for the entertainment of others as he tries to make sense of a waking nightmare, and Rosamund Pike has never had a better role than the one she's playing. If you've read the book, you'll recognize all sorts of images in the trailer, and it looks like there's a great cast in place for the entire thing.
And that song… man, it's perfect for this. Once again, Fincher has released a trailer that is already as interesting as other people's entire movies. I can't wait for this fall, because this looks like it's going to be a hell of an effort from all involved.
“Gone Girl” is in theaters October 3, 2014.
To be fair the skewering of the media is a pretty big part of the book. I doubt he had to embellish anything.
Dammit Drew, now I’ve got that song stuck in my head. It’s probably as well that they used the song. Movies that use songs from other movies take me out of the movie. I remember when Django used I Got a Name from the Last American Hero. Wish he’d of least used a cover. Some songs are used too much. Mountain high,river deep is one I hope to never hear again cause it reminds me of the horrible Stepmom.
“Walking On Sunshine” and “I Feel Good” have also been ruined by ’90s trailers.
“Money.” No song is more overused than that one. Any montage of someone making a lot of money, and you can almost guarantee that it will be scored to “Money.”
Loved the trailer, and was surprised how many of the moments I had forgotten about that came back as I watched it. (I’d forgotten about Nick smiling next to the photo, and cringed as soon as I saw it.)
But I have to disagree about the music. I love the song, and completely agree about the Costello cover, but this cover sounds like the singer is straining with the song, and it doesn’t work for me.
I agree that this version isn’t as good as the Costello, but damn does it work for the trailer. The trailer is excellent, it’s classic Fincher. It tricks you into thinking it’s a trashy cable murder documentary then has perfect Fincher-y moments that make this look fantastic.
“Nancy Grace, for example, is a real-life vampire.” That could be my favorite sentence you have ever written.
Can’t wait for this movie! Knock, knock, is OSCAR there?!?
Yeah, I’m not sure who has been working on the marketing for Fincher’s last three films, but they make some really interesting choices. I’m not a fan of the new poster (I know, who cares), but I wish more films would take risks like this with their promotional stuff.