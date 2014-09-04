Ben Affleck sets Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller for ‘Live By Night’

Ben Affleck is currently under cape and cowl as the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder's “Man of Steel” sequel “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” but he's somehow finding time to keep his Dennis Lehane adaptation “Live By Night” moving along as well. He's just tapped a trio of ladies to play the female leads in the film.

Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Elle Fanning have signed up for the film, which will mark Affleck's second Lehane adaptation after 2007's “Gone Baby Gone.” The project, set up at Warner Bros., was actually bumped by Snyder's superhero team-up, but it's all in the family as Affleck has found a pretty welcome home at Warner Bros. after making his last three films there, including the Best Picture-winning “Argo.”

Lehane's novel is a Prohibition Era yarn and sequel to his 2012 epic “The Given Day.” It centers around Joe Coughlin, the black-sheep son of a police captain who gets involved in escalating organized crime. Miller will play an early love interest. Saldana will play Graciella Suarez, a woman Coughlin meets in Tampa as he becomes further embroiled in organized crime. And Fanning will play Loretta Figgis, a sheriff's daughter and aspiring actress who gets into trouble. According to the original Deadline report, that partifular role has been coveted by young actresses in Hollywood.

“Live By Night” is currently set for an Oct. 7, 2016 release.