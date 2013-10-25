Ben Affleck sets up African political thriller at Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck is sure keeping busy these days.

The actor-director will wear both hats once again on a new untitled thriller set in contemporary Africa for Warner Bros. and Pearl Street Films.

The politically-charged film will center on a group of mercenaries charged with killing a vicious warlord. It’s unknown what role Affleck will play in the film, and no other casting news has been revealed.

Affleck will also produce the film along with his “Good Will Hunting” pal Matt Damon and Jennifer Todd through their Pearl Street banner, according to Deadline. Will Staples will write the script.

He is also set to direct and star in “Live by Night,” based on a novel by Dennis Lehane. Affleck’s directorial debut “Gone Baby Gone” was also adapted from a Lehane book.

Affleck can currently be seen opposite Justin Timberlake in “Runner Runner,” and will later be seen David Fincher’s “Gone Girl.” He’ll follow that with the “Man of Steel” sequel, in which he’ll step into the role of Batman.

His last film as a director, “Argo,” won an Oscar for best picture.