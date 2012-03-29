Ben Affleck to topline political comedy ‘Nathan Decker’

#Tom Cruise #Ben Affleck
03.29.12 6 years ago

Ben Affleck is returning to politics — and comedy — with the upcoming Warner Bros. film “Nathan Decker.”

The actor will star as a politician who returns to his hometown after his extra-marital affair is made public. Interestingly, Affleck played a cheating congressman in 2009’s “State of Play,” although “Decker” will presumably be more light-hearted.

The film, written by Dan Fogelman (“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” the upcoming “Guilt Trip”), first attracted Tom Cruise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cruise eventually passed, instead focusing on a number of other upcoming projects.

Affleck won’t be directing “Nathan,” and Warner Bros. is on the lookout for someone to helm the film.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s next film as a director is “Argo,” a thriller about the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis in in which he’s starring alongside Bryan Cranston and Clea DuVall. It hits theaters this fall. Affleck previously helmed “Gone Baby Gone” and ‘The Town.” 

As an actor, Affleck will appear in Terrence Malick’s  untitled drama co-starring Rachel McAdams and Javier Bardem. He’ll also reunite with buddy Matt Damon for a gangster film about Whitey Bulger.

