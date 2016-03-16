Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne Reacts to Life Online in #BatmanvInternet

How do Internet memes start? We begin with a new Batman v Superman promotional image, throw in a dash of boredom, and one writer's passion for making dreams come true. Voilà! #BatmanvInternet.
Ok, memes get started in a variety of ways. But I'm pretty sure most time they begin with boredom. For #BatmanvInternet that was definitely a factor, but also probably some procrastination on my part. I noticed Warner Bros. put out several new promotional images for Batman v Superman yesterday and while browsing through them I couldn't help but pause at one of Ben Affleck staring intensely into a computer. Putting aside that he's actually using his computer for crime-fighting, what would Bruce Wayne be looking at on the internet? I had a few thoughts.
Since it is literally a slow news day, we bring you some of the best of #BatmanvInternet and since it hasn't quite caught on yet, most of them are from me. No shame.
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/bsdxc1eDLp
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 15, 2016
I originally put Bruce's photo on the opposite side, it makes much more sense the other way around. For instance:
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/W3gBVmLTAT
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 15, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/cb3eIXuOCS
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 15, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/gw63CEGnPG
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 15, 2016
@JillPantozzi #BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/nLfCJXvI9X
– Koby Feldman (@KobysaurusRex) March 15, 2016
#BatmanvInternet cc: @vqnerdballs @SamMaggs pic.twitter.com/EnQt27ESth
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 15, 2016
And even our own Managing Editor of HitFix Harpy, Donna Dickens, jumped in on the, ahem, action.
#BatmanvInternet #BatmanvSuperman: Dawn of Just Kiss pic.twitter.com/Ajy0SD3mPV
– Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) March 15, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/QY4CpQHtGu
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 15, 2016
@JillPantozzi #BatmanVInternet pic.twitter.com/e0lgtuQFzE
– Ray (@LordMortis315) March 15, 2016
@JillPantozzi #BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/OWtp32BLmo
– Daniel Ojanlatva (@danielojanlatva) March 15, 2016
I still can't stop laughing at this one.
#BatmanvInternet vs #BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/hoDVE18tAE
– TempleRose (@ThatHellblazer) March 15, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/qEkbDirq8Y
– Manuel García Melgar (@Kopke) March 16, 2016
#BatmanvInternet (let's see if anyone gets the reference) pic.twitter.com/4rjuqEiQgS
– Ray (@LordMortis315) March 16, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/XZItmKKlzN
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 16, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/sr3Rae2oHp
– The Nerdy Bird (@JillPantozzi) March 16, 2016
I want it on record that this is @NerdGerhl's fault. #BatmanVInternet pic.twitter.com/ux314t5OOM
– Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) March 16, 2016
@JillPantozzi #BatmanvInternet
*add to cart pic.twitter.com/gqe7EaUUjG
– Daniel Ojanlatva (@danielojanlatva) March 16, 2016
Giving into @JillPantozzi #BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/Sp1GbTNJJW
– Kelly Lawler (@klawls) March 16, 2016
#BatmanvInternet pic.twitter.com/CBH3WB6306
– JAPSPEPORJ FENWAY (@SidizenKane) March 16, 2016
And because it always comes back to f*#$^ing minions…
Thank you @JillPantozzi for the best meme ever #BatmanVInternet pic.twitter.com/dPiaXq2OwE
– Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) March 16, 2016
Want to try it out yourself? Unlike most memes, this one doesn't require you to put any words on top of pictures. Just tweet two images side by side – what you think Bruce would be scoping out/horrified by and this one.
Tweet us @HitFixHarpy and show us your work! And don't forget the hashtag, #BatmanvInternet.
