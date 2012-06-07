Ben Folds Five prep new album, first concert tour in 12 years

Ben Folds Five reunited after a long break in 2008, but the band hasn’t released a new album since 1999’s “The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner.” Until this year.

The piano-pop-rock group is convening at Folds’ Nashville studio to record an as-yet-untitled set, for a September release. No songs from the album have been officially released for public consumption yet, but fans can pre-order the set via Pledge Music.

And while the band has played one-offs including at New York’s Mountain Jam over this past week, they have officially announced their first tour since 2000. More dates will be added after the tour kickoff on Sept. 14 at New York’s Central Park; additionally, the trio has been added to a few more summer festivals including Bonnaroo this weekend and at Milwaukee’s SummerFest.

Here are Ben Folds Five’s confirmed performance dates so far:

June

10 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

28 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Milwaukee Summerfest

29 – Chicago, Ill. @ Old St. Patrick”s Church Block Party

September

14 – New York @ Central Park

21 – Pensacola, Fla. @ DeLuna Fest